Alligator’s stroll through Davenport neighborhood prompts mating season reminder

DAVENPORT, Fla. — Davenport Police are reminding folks to take further precautions since it is these days alligator mating season and gators are extra energetic.

Police stated a small alligator was once got rid of from Davenport Estates on Friday morning after it went for a stroll. It was once returned to Lake Davenport.

- Advertisement - Davenport Police Department

Alligator mating season most often starts in April and ultimate till May or June, in line with FWC. During that point, alligators are extra energetic and extra visual.

Alligator mating season is right here — that is what you wish to have to grasp

- Advertisement -

While alligator chunk incidents are uncommon, FWC desires folks to bear in mind to stay their distance. Don’t feed alligators and stay pets on a leash and clear of our bodies of water.

Alligators are maximum energetic between nightfall and morning time, so plan accordingly to scale back the possibilities of operating into them.

Although many Floridians have discovered to coexist with alligators, the potential of war at all times exists. Serious accidents led to by means of alligators are uncommon in Florida, however if you’re considering an alligator, name FWC’s toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-392-4286. The FWC will dispatch certainly one of its gotten smaller nuisance alligator trappers to unravel the placement.

- Advertisement -

RECOMMENDED: