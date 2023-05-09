Allen shooting suspect Mauricio Garcia: Did he have gang tattoo?







Shortly after the mass shooting on the Allen retailers mall on May 6, there have been movies and footage circulating on social media, a few of which confirmed graphic photographs of the shooting and its aftermath. One widely-circulated video perceived to display the shooter, later recognized as 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia, deceased and mendacity nonetheless at the flooring with a hand tattoo. This sparked rumors on social media that Garcia had gang affiliations because of the tattoo.

While some speculated that the tattoo was once a gang image, the “Triple D” tattoo seems to constitute the brand utilized by the City of Dallas, as proven within the higher left-hand nook of town’s web site. According to the Dallas Municipal Archives, the brand was once first utilized in 1972 and was once supposed to constitute the standard of residing in Dallas and a priority for the surroundings.

Law enforcement resources have showed that the investigation has now not yielded any information appearing that Garcia had any particular gang ties. While officers have mentioned that they had proof appearing Garcia adopted a Nazi ideology, he had additionally labored as a certified safety guard and maximum lately at an aluminum provide corporate. According to resources, Garcia espoused an extremist right-wing ideology and disliked other folks of colour and Jews. Additionally, an Army respectable showed that Garcia were within the U.S. Army in 2008, however was once got rid of because of psychological well being considerations.

Law enforcement officers have searched the extended-stay lodge the place Garcia were renting a room, in addition to his grey 2014 Dodge Charger, the place a number of handguns, lengthy weapons, and ammunition had been discovered on the scene of the shooting. Reports recommend that Garcia lived along with his oldsters in a house within the northeast patrol department of Dallas.

In abstract, there is not any proof to signify that Garcia had gang affiliations or that the tattoo on his hand represented gang symbols.

