Alleged kidnapping attempt in Murrieta not as it appears, investigators say

Home safety video confirmed a male operating up a driveway towards a 10-year-old Murrieta lady in what looked to be an tried kidnapping previous this week. But investigators now say that was once not the case.

The incident came about round 8:30 p.m. on May 21 in the 38000 block of Camarada Lane.

In a video posted to social media, Michael Angodung says he was once taking part in volleyball together with his daughter in their entrance backyard and went within to get a drink. During that transient second, a male in a blue cap and flip-flops walks as much as the house, begins speaking to the woman, after which seems to price at her.

“Then she rushes all the way inside the garage, saying, ‘Dad, dad, there’s a guy trying to kidnap me!” Angodung instructed KTLA on Thursday.

The male then walks away, the video presentations.

A male is observed strolling down the sidewalk in a Murrieta group prior to it seems that charging at Michael Angodung’s 10-year-old daughter. May 21, 2023. (Michael Angodung)

Angodung reported the incident to the government who canvassed the group on Thursday to check out to find the suspect.

On Friday, on the other hand, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department mentioned the male in the video is a 16-year-old with particular wishes who was once not a risk.

“Follow-up investigation determined the male did not attempt to kidnap or harm the child,” a spokesperson mentioned.

