Alleged George Santos scam victims speak out

Embattled Rep. George Santos has been below fireplace from just about the instant he was once elected final yr and is now below investigation over conceivable ethics violations.

Constituents, watchdog teams, and several other Washington D.C. leaders together with participants of his personal Republican celebration, have chastised him for mendacity about his earlier jobs, or even his faith.

But for some individuals who interacted with Santos previously, and imagined to were scammed through him, his lies have been private.

- Advertisement - In this Jan. 5, 2023, record photograph, Rep. George Santos appears on because the House of Representatives continues vote casting for brand spanking new speaker on the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, D.C. Mandel Ngan/AFP by the use of Getty Images, FILE

Richard Osthoff, a Navy veteran, informed “Impact x Nightline,” he gained not anything from Santos’ charity in 2016 after Santos promised to lift cash for the vet’s ill pit bull Sapphire. The canine would later die from its sickness.

- Advertisement -

“Everything about him is fake, phony, horrible, destructive, [and] hurtful. He doesn’t represent the values of our country,” Osthoff informed ABC News’ Rachel Scott.

“Impact x Nightline” stocks Osthoff’s tale and others who declare they have been lied to through Santos alleged scams in an episode now streaming on Hulu.

“It’s painful for me to be in front of cameras rehashing it all over again. I don’t want to go through this, but somebody had to say something,” Osthoff mentioned.

- Advertisement -

The veteran says he was once suffering with melancholy all the way through his eight-year provider with the Navy earlier than he was once honorably discharged. Osthoff mentioned the lack of function set him spiraling.

But Sapphire helped trade his lifestyles, consistent with Osthoff.

Richard Osthoff talks to “Impact x Nightline” about how George Santos allegedly cheated him out of cash for his canine’s scientific remedy. ABC News

“She would know when I was going through a mood swing. She’d wake me up when I would have a nightmare. Whenever I’d start getting really manic, or depressed, she would just be all over me. I couldn’t ignore her,” he mentioned.

Osthoff would finally end up homeless and in 2016 discovered out that Sapphire wanted surgical operation costing $3,000 for a life-threatening scientific situation.

That’s when Osthoff mentioned a veterinarian technician gave him a tip a few non-profit basis known as “Friends of Pets United,” or FOPU, run through a person named Anthony Devolder.

He mentioned Devolder, whose complete identify Ostoff later discovered out is George Anthony Devolder Santos, promised to lift cash to assist pay for the price of the surgical operation.

Osthoff mentioned except for one telephone name, he communicated with Santos by the use of textual content messages in regards to the fundraiser, which he mentioned was once a good fortune.

However, Osthoff mentioned Santos by no means gave him a dime and become competitive in his messages anytime he attempted to practice up.

“I am a well known and public person. I have done rescues for many years and have a very reputable name for myself,” in accordance a textual content Ostroff says he gained from Santos. “I don’t benefit from a dime! Matter [of] fact I’m very well off myself and I put in 30% of my annual income to FOPU.”

Rep. from New York, George Santos, appears on because the House of Representatives convenes for the 118th Congress, Jan. 3, 2023, in Washington. Mandel Ngan/AFP by the use of Getty Images

“I didn’t mean anything to him. But that dog meant everything to me. He’s soulless,” Osthoff mentioned.

In January, Osthoff realized that FOPU by no means filed forms with the IRS to be a 501(c)(3) charity. This was once round the similar time he realized that the individual he knew aas Anthony Devolder was once the freshman Congressman from Long Island.

Osthoff mentioned he felt a relax up his backbone when he noticed Santos within the news after he assumed workplace, but in addition felt some reduction. He informed ABC News he has spoken to the FBI about his incident.

“Now I know who he is. Now I can finally get the police involved if it’s not too late,” he mentioned.

A supply just about the GoFundMe state of affairs showed to ABC News that Santos ran the account to assist Sapphire.

When requested about Osthoff’s allegations in February, Santos denied ever assembly Osthoff.

“I have no clue, I don’t know what it’s about,” he mentioned.

Osthoff isn’t the one one that says he was once wronged through Rep. Santos.

Yasser Rabello informed “Impact x Nightline” that he created a WhatsApp crew with individuals who knew or interacted with Santos previously. Rabello lived with Santos and his mom in Queens 10 years in the past and mentioned Santos would repeatedly deceive him about his paintings and his faculty schooling.

Yasser Rabello talks with “Impact x Nightline” about dwelling with George Santos in Queens. ABC News

“Do you think that he’s dangerous?” ABC News’ Rachel Scott requested.

“Not really dangerous, but as long as he stays in Congress, who knows what kind of power he can acquire,” Rabello mentioned. “And maybe he can become dangerous in the future. That’s why we [are] trying to stop him as soon as we can.”

Adrianna Parizzi, who lives in Brazil, is without doubt one of the participants of that WhatsApp crew and informed ABC News she met Santos and his mom whilst they have been dwelling in Brazil 15 years in the past. Parizzi alleged that Santos stole from her, however mentioned she did not move to the police as a result of she feared she wouldn’t be taken severely.

ABC News has no longer been ready to ensure the alleged robbery.

Parizzi mentioned she was once surprised that Santos was once elected into workplace.

“I always thought the United States was a superpower? How come they didn’t see? They didn’t check his lies?” she mentioned.

Adriana Parizzi is a part of a Whatsapp crew of people that claimed to have recognized George Santos. ABC News

Santos declined to answer feedback to ABC News about Rabello and Parizzi’s allegations. He informed the New York Post that Parizzi’s contentions have been false.

Despite his denials, Santos, who has voluntarily and quickly stepped down from his House committees, is already the topic of a number of probes into his alleged scams and ethics violations.

Brazilian government revived a 2008 case that alleged Santos solid tests. The Department of Justice, New York Attorney General’s workplace, Nassau County DA, Queens County DA, and Federal Election Commission are having a look into allegations of wrongdoing together with fraud.

Federal government are having a look into public filings through George Santos amid questions in regards to the supply of his wealth. In 2020, he reported he had a wage of $55,000 and indexed no property in publicly to be had filings. But in 2022, he valued his property between $2.6 million and $11.25 million.

Last month, the House’s Ethics Committee introduced it’s having a look into whether or not Santos violated any regulations or laws together with whether or not he “engaged in sexual misconduct towards an individual seeking employment in his congressional office.”

Santos mentioned he’ll agree to the investigation however has denied any wrongdoing.

Richard Osthoff talks to “Impact x Nightline” about how George Santos allegedly cheated him out of cash for his canine’s scientific remedy. ABC News

Osthoff mentioned he hopes that Santos faces the results of his alleged movements.

“He needs help. If sitting in a cell or sitting in a hospital room for a couple of years doesn’t help him, I don’t know what will,” he mentioned.