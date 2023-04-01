All female officials in women’s Final Four for first time ever

Dee Kantner shall be officiating her twenty sixth Final Four whilst Lisa Jones shall be doing her eleventh. It’s the first Final Four for Katie Lukanich and Tiara Cruse.

DALLAS — The NCAA has a wholly female staff running the nationwide semifinals and championship recreation on the women’s Final Four this weekend.

It's the first time that is ever took place, in line with the group. The NCAA is celebrating the fiftieth anniversary of Title IX this yr, which makes it becoming that there's all-female crews.

“We have a good time this accomplishment with all of those that paved some way and damaged limitations as we play our function in rising this nice recreation,” NCAA coordinator of officials Penny Davis stated.

The officiating staff has a blended 293 seasons of Division I enjoy that incorporates 48 Final Four and nationwide championship assignments. Nine of the 11 ladies have performed school basketball, together with seven former Division I avid gamers.

“I am hoping that the student-athletes and fanatics see those ladies as an inspiration and the chance to give a contribution to the sport thru officiating,” Davis stated.

Virginia Tech trainer Kenny Brooks is best the 3rd Black male to guide his group to the women’s Final Four. He joined excellent good friend Quentin Hillsman, who took Syracuse to the identify recreation in 2016. Winthrop McGriff helped Cheyney make the Final Four in 1984.

Brooks understands how necessary it's what he is doing.

“Everything that I am doing, yes, I’m doing it for myself, for my program, for our university, but I’m also doing it for people who look like me because there are a lot of great male Black coaches,” Brooks stated. “(They) deserve an opportunity and if people can look at me and see what I’ve done and that inspires them to give another Black male an opportunity, then my job is well done.”

Hillsman was once pleased with his good friend and instructed The Associated Press in a telephone interview that his recommendation to Brooks was once to step again and take all of it in. Hillsman stated he did not do this sufficient when he guided Syracuse to the championship recreation in opposition to UConn.