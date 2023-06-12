Alex Newell, J. Harrison Ghee become 1st openly nonbinary actors to win Tony Awards

The 76th Annual Tony Awards had been held on the United Palace Theater on Sunday.

History was once made on the 2023 Tony Awards.

Alex Newell and J. Harrison Ghee was the primary two openly nonbinary performers to win Tony Awards on Sunday evening.

Alex Newell attends the 89th Annual Drama League Awards at The Ziegfeld Ballroom, May 19, 2023 in New York City. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images, FILE

Newell took house the Tony for easiest efficiency in a featured position in a musical for his or her position as Lulu in “Shucked,” a 2022 musical comedy that debuted March 8 on Broadway.

“I’m not gonna hold y’all ’cause it hot in here,” Newell mentioned all over their acceptance speech. “I have wanted this my entire life… I should not be up here as a queer non-binary fat little baby from Massachusetts. And to anyone who thinks they can’t do it. You can do anything you put your mind to.”

Later within the display, Ghee received the Tony for easiest efficiency through an actor in a number one position in a musical for his or her position as Jerry/Daphne within the hit revival of “Some Like It Hot,” a musical in line with the 1959 movie starring Marilyn Monroe.

J Harrison Ghee attends the 2023 Drama Desk Awards at Sardi's, June 06, 2023 in New York City.

“My mother raised me to understand that my gifts that God gave me were not about me. To use them to be effective in the world, to help somebody else’s journey,” Ghee mentioned all over their acceptance speech. “So thank you for teaching me how to live, how to love, how to give. For every trans, nonbinary, gender-nonconforming human who ever was told you couldn’t be, you couldn’t be seen, this is for you.”

The 76th Annual Tony Awards had been hosted through Ariana DeBose and held on the United Palace theater in New York City’s Washington Heights community.

Due to the continuing Writers Guild of America strike, the display went unscripted. DeBose stated the strike in her opening quantity, which started with a zoom-in on a binder stuffed with clean pages that learn “script.”

“I’m live and unscripted, you’re welcome,” she later mentioned.