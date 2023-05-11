Alex Murdaugh juror reveals final moments deliberating verdict, how dog kennel video proved key to the case





The South Carolina Department of Corrections has released a new mugshot of Alex Murdaugh following his sentencing to life in prison for the murder of his son and wife. The new image shows Murdaugh with a shaved head, with the Department stating that haircuts are standard practice for new inmates. An anonymous juror, known only as James, spoke to Fox News Digital about the panel’s reliance on faith during the trial and how the dog kennel video proved to be crucial evidence during the deliberations. The video, found on the victim’s phone, contradicted Murdaugh’s claim that he wasn’t at the scene of the crime. The trial lasted six weeks, with the jury returning guilty verdicts on all counts.

