Alex Murdaugh heads to trial in 2021 killings of wife, son

article

- Advertisement -

During the past two years, Alex Murdaugh, a disgraced South Carolina attorney, gave up his law license and admitted to making errors related to missing client funds and a financial crisis that resulted in 100 criminal charges. However, he has vehemently contended that he did not commit the murders of his wife and youngest son, both of whom were discovered shot multiple times on the family’s estate in June 2021. A decision will be made by 12 jurors beginning this Monday on whether they agree.

The trial is expected to take three weeks, and lawyers expect the jury selection process to take several days. After 13 months of investigation, state agents charged Murdaugh with two counts of murder. Although prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty, they will demand life imprisonment without parole if Murdaugh is convicted of the murder. The minimum sentence is 30 years.

- Advertisement -

The trial will take place in the historic Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, which can accommodate approximately 250 individuals. The trial has attracted media attention from around the world, with dozens of true crime podcasts and other coverages. Walterboro is referred to as “The Front Porch of the Lowcountry,” with a population of 5,500, and it is located nearby South Carolina’s famous beaches.