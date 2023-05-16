Alex Murdaugh ‘fuzzy’ about new details in Day 2 of testimony





The double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh in South Carolina saw the prosecutor challenge the disgraced lawyer’s credibility during his two-day testimony. Although Murdaugh admitted to lying to investigators, he denies killing his wife and son. Prosecutor Creighton Waters grilled Murdaugh about inconsistencies in his memory regarding the night his wife and son were killed. Murdaugh had previously denied being at the scene, but state agents found a video with his voice less than five minutes before the victims stopped using their cellphones. Murdaugh is charged with murder, but his defense has blamed social media anger towards his son for the killings. Prosecutors have alleged that Murdaugh killed his family to gain sympathy as his financial misdeeds were about to be exposed.

