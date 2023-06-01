Alec Bohm injury update: Phillies infielder on IL with hamstring issue; Trea Turner, others need to step up

The Philadelphia Phillies set up an injury listing for nook infielder Alec Bohm due to the left hamstring, an injury that physicians known as a gentle pressure. However, in accordance to Phillies supervisor Rob Thomson, it’s unsure if Bohm will probably be again after the prescribed minimal of 10 days. Bohm has now not been at his very best this season, with a batting moderate of .265, on-base share of .321, and slugging share of .403 (99 OPS+). He has hit 9 doubles, six homers, 37 RBI, and -0.2 WAR.

Drew Ellis has been referred to as up as a corresponding transfer. He is anticipated to fill within the first base in opposition to lefties. This transaction will with a bit of luck put some center of attention on different Phillies staff individuals to step up their recreation. Despite the Phillies dealing with main accidents of Bryce Harper, Ranger Suárez, and Rhys Hoskins because the season started, they’ve now not been acting up to expectancies. Their present document is 25-30 following their Pennant-winning season closing yr.

- Advertisement -

If the Phillies are to revive their efficiency, their offense that ranks twelfth a few of the National League groups in runs scored must make stronger. J.T. Realmuto, Trea Turner, and Kyle Schwarber, specifically, need to carry out higher to facilitate this transformation.

Realmuto had a batting moderate of .276 and an OPS+ of 130 closing season. However, this season, his batting moderate is down to .257, and his OPS+ has fallen to 99. His overall homers and RBI had been 22 and 84, respectively. He has handiest hit 3 and 17 respectively this season, marking a slowdown in his efficiency.

Turner signed on with Phillies at first of the season for an 11-year deal value $300 million. He batted .298/.343/.466 (123 OPS+) within the earlier season, profitable the batting name with a .328 moderate in 2021. Regrettably, Turner entered Thursday’s fit with a disappointing line of .236/.280/.371 (78 OPS+).

Schwarber had edged out all avid gamers, aside from Judge, with 46 house runs closing yr. Although his moderate was once simply .218, .323 OBP and .504 slugging had been just right for a 131 OPS+. Schwarber has 13 homers this yr; on the other hand, he’s handiest hitting at a meager .168, which attracts down his OPS+ to 96.

Other avid gamers comparable to Nick Castellanos, Bryce Harper, Brandon Marsh, and Bryson Stott, amongst others, additionally need to installed noticeable efforts. However, Realmuto, Turner, and Schwarber will have to carry out constantly smartly and successfully for Philles to make a comeback.