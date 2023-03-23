Alec Baldwin claims special prosecutor in ‘Rust’ case violated his constitutional rights

Alec Baldwin’s lawyers claimed in a brand new courtroom submitting that the now-former special prosecutor who investigated the deadly capturing of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins at the set of “Rust” used the case to advance her occupation and that public statements made in the case have violated his constitutional rights.

New Mexico state Rep. Andrea Reeb introduced closing week that she used to be stepping down from the case. The resignation got here weeks after Baldwin’s suggest moved to disqualify her, arguing that beneath state regulation she can’t concurrently workout legislative and judicial energy.

In a movement filed on Tuesday chickening out their now-moot Feb. 7 movement to disqualify Reeb, Baldwin’s lawyers defined a sequence of considerations they’d over reported personal and public statements made by way of the Santa Fe district lawyer’s place of business and Reeb. The actor faces two counts of involuntary manslaughter in reference to the demise of Hutchins.

When the district lawyer’s place of business introduced closing yr that Reeb would sign up for the staff investigating the October 2021 on-set capturing, Reeb used to be a candidate for the New Mexico House of Representatives.

Rep. Andrea Reeb talks with folks at the flooring of the New Mexico House of Representatives ahead of the beginning of a consultation, Feb. 1, 2023, in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Albuquerque Journal by way of Zuma Press

Baldwin’s movement this week cites a New York Times report published on Tuesday on a non-public e-mail change between Reeb and Santa Fe County district lawyer Mary Carmack-Altwies, calling it “yet another troubling development” in the state’s prosecution.

According to the movement and Times reporting, on June 9, 2022, Reeb requested the district lawyer to say that she is aiding in the case as a result of “it might help in my campaign lol.”

Reeb requested the district lawyer to “publicize the fact that she was working on the case in order to advance her political career,” Baldwin’s lawyers wrote in the movement, claiming it used to be an “abuse of the system” and violated Baldwin’s constitutional rights.

Reeb received her election and used to be designated as special prosecutor in the “Rust” case previous this yr, the movement famous.

Baldwin’s lawyers additionally highlighted what they known as a “series of extraordinary public statements” made by way of officers in fresh weeks in reaction to the protection’s felony filings that they argued implied Baldwin’s guilt and threatened his proper to an even trial.

Alec Baldwin attends The Roundabout Gala 2023 at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on March 06, 2023 in New York City. John Lamparski/Getty Images

His lawyers cited a remark from the district lawyer’s place of business spokesperson in reaction to the protection’s movement searching for to disqualify Reeb, which mentioned in phase that Baldwin and his attorneys “can use whatever tactics they want to distract from the fact that Halyna Hutchins died because of gross negligence and a reckless disregard for safety on the ‘Rust’ film set.”

Baldwin’s lawyers mentioned the remark “raises serious questions under the New Mexico Rules of Professional Conduct” — which restrict attorneys from making “any extrajudicial or out-of-forum statement” in court cases that can move to trial.

Their movement additionally cited Reeb’s resignation announcement as “another public statement that implied Baldwin’s guilt and that again failed to note the presumption of innocence.” Reeb’s remark mentioned in phase that “it has become clear that the best way I can ensure justice is served in this case is to step down so that the prosecution can focus on the evidence and the facts, which clearly show a complete disregard for basic safety protocols led to the death of Halyna Hutchins.”

In waiving the disqualification movement, the lawyers mentioned that Baldwin “does not waive the rights to raise the disqualification issue in the future or to otherwise challenge the prosecution as a whole on the grounds that the State’s conduct to date…has violated [his] constitutional rights.”

The spokesperson for the Santa Fe district lawyer’s place of business declined to remark at the movement presently. ABC News has reached out to Reeb for remark.

Baldwin has pleaded no longer accountable to his fees. He has additionally denied pulling the cause and says he used to be informed the gun didn’t comprise are living ammunition. The movie’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, used to be additionally charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter over Hutchins’ demise. Her lawyer has mentioned she intends to plead no longer accountable and has mentioned she has no concept how are living rounds ended up in the gun.

Both are scheduled to look in courtroom for a initial listening to on May 3.

First assistant director David Halls took a plea deal after being charged with negligent use of a dangerous weapon in reference to the capturing. He is scheduled to make his first courtroom look later this month.