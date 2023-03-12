Alabama Wins 4-3 Marathon over Texas in 11 Innings to Cap Saturday Split in Austin









AUSTIN, Texas – Alabama softball break up a Saturday doubleheader in Austin, falling to Texas State in the afternoon earlier than gutting out a marathon 4-3 win over No. 9 Texas in 11 innings in the nightcap.

In the primary sport of the day, Alabama (20-5) confronted an early deficit after a Texas State (17-6) solo house run in the highest of the second one and the Bobcats plated every other on a two-out fielding error in the 3rd to lead 2-0. The Crimson Tide were given out of a bases-loaded jam in the 5th to stay it a two-run sport however Texas State added some insurance coverage in the 7th with an RBI unmarried to stretch the lead to 3-0. Ally Shipman led off the ground of the 7th with a double, complicated to 3rd on a fly out and got here house on a sacrifice fly however a strikeout ended the sport as Alabama fell, 3-1.

In the nightcap in opposition to Texas (21-3-1), the Tide were given at the board in an instant in the primary inning on an RBI unmarried from Shipman and tacked on two extra in the second one with a two-run unmarried from Jenna Johnson . Texas were given one again on a sac fly RBI in the 3rd and took good thing about Alabama fielding mistakes in the fourth, scoring two unearned runs to tie it at 3-3. The two groups could not wreck the tie in legislation, enjoying all of the method to the eleventh with the similar rating earlier than Kenleigh Cahalan got here via with the large RBI, shedding a unmarried into left to force in Larissa Preuitt and put the Tide forward 4-3. Texas were given a runner into scoring place in the ground part however a strikeout ended it as Alabama hung on to win.

Montana Fouts (10-2) threw a career-high 11.0 innings and 162 pitches in the win over the Longhorns, putting out 14. She is now simply seven clear of changing into the 5th participant in program historical past to achieve 1,000 profession strikeouts. Cahalan, Kristen White and Jenna Johnson every had two hits in the win, whilst Larissa Preuitt scored two runs together with the go-ahead in the eleventh.

Highlights

The extra-inning sport used to be Alabama’s 2nd of the season, prior to now defeating UCF in 8 innings on Feb. 18

The sport used to be the Tide’s longest since going 13 innings in opposition to Kentucky on April 28, 2019

The 11 innings pitched and 162 pitches are each profession highs for Montana Fouts

With 14 strikeouts this night, Fouts now has 993 for her profession, simply seven clear of changing into the 5th Tide participant to achieve 1,000 profession strikeouts

Scoring Summary vs. Texas State

T2 | Sara Vanderford gave the Bobcats the lead with a solo house run (0-1, 1 Out)

T3 | A two-out fielding error prolonged the inning and allowed an unearned run to rating (0-2, 2 Out)

T7 | An RBI unmarried added some insurance coverage to the Bobcats’ lead (0-3, 2 Out)

B7 | Ally Shipman got here house on a sac fly RBI (1-3, 1 Out)

Scoring Summary vs. Texas

T1 | Ally Shipman pulled an RBI unmarried throughout the left facet, using in Kenleigh Cahalan from 2nd (1-0, 2 Out)

pulled an RBI unmarried throughout the left facet, using in from 2nd (1-0, 2 Out) T2 | Jenna Johnson drove in a couple with a unmarried up the center (3-0, 1 Out)

drove in a couple with a unmarried up the center (3-0, 1 Out) B3 | A sac fly RBI to left box drove in a run for the Longhorns (3-1, 1 Out)

B4 | An errant throw on a forceout try allowed a Texas run to rating (3-2, 1 Out)

B4 | A Texas runner at 3rd scored on a flooring ball to the suitable facet (3-3, 1 Out)

T11 | Kenleigh Cahalan dropped a unmarried into proper, scoring Larissa Preuitt (4-3, 2 Out)

Up Next: at Bevo Classic (Austin, Texas)

Sunday, March 12 vs. Wisconsin – 9:30 a.m. CT

