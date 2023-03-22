Thursday, March 23, 2023
Texas

Alabama Men’s Tennis Travels to Texas A&M, LSU

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. ––The Alabama males’s tennis staff (9-9, 1-4 SEC) is again at the street this weekend because the Crimson Tide continues Southeastern Conference play in opposition to Texas A&M (10-7, 3-2 SEC) and LSU (8-6, 0-5 SEC). The Tide will take at the Aggies on Thursday at 4 p.m. CT on the Mitchell Tennis Center in College Station, Texas, sooner than going through the Tigers on Sunday at 1 p.m. on the LSU Tennis Complex in Baton Rouge, La.

Alabama’s fit in opposition to Texas A&M used to be at the start time table for Friday, however used to be moved to Thursday at 4 p.m. CT due to expected inclement climate.

The Matches

Texas A&M

  • Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023
  • Time: 4 p.m. CT

  • Location: College Station, Texas

  • Venue: Mitchell Tennis Center
LSU

  • Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023

  • Time: 1 p.m. CT

  • Location: Baton Rouge, La.

  • Venue: LSU Tennis Complex

How to Follow

  • Links to reside scoring and video move might be to be had at RollTide.com

  • Updates might be supplied at the staff’s Twitter account, @AlabamaMTN

About The Crimson Tide

  • Alabama enters the weekend with a 9-9 general report and a 1-4 report in SEC play

  • UA is coming off a hard stretch, going through 5 consecutive top-20 ranked SEC fighters over a three-week span

  • Included in that reach used to be UA’s fit in opposition to then-No. 18 Tennessee and then-No. 6 Kentucky

  • The Tide fell 5-2 to the Volunteers closing Thursday sooner than losing 6-1 determination to Kentucky on Saturday

  • The SEC marketing campaign is highlighted via a 4-3 street win over then-No. 16 Florida previous within the month

  • No. 83 Enzo Aguiard leads the staff in singles with an 18-10 general report and a 10-7 twin fit report

  • Filip Planinsek ranks 88th in the newest ITA scores with a 9-8 report on court docket one for the Tide

  • In doubles, Planinsek and Aguiard are 4-6 on the No. 1 spot, whilst German Samofalov and Yair Sarouk have captured 4 wins whilst enjoying at No. 2 within the lineup

Scouting The Aggies

  • Texas A&M enters the fit ranked 29th with a 10-7 report at the season and a 3-2 get started in convention play

  • The Aggies are coming off a win after defeating Arkansas 5-2 closing Saturday

  • Texas A&M has 4 avid gamers ranked in singles as Noah Schachter leads the squad at No. 38

  • Raphael Perot ranks 65th, Pierce Rollins ranks 104th and Trey Hilderbrand ranks 113th to spherical out the singles lineup

  • In doubles, No. 39 Hilderbrand and Schachter tempo the staff on the No. 1 spot with an 11-4 report

  • Alabama and Texas A&M will move head-to-head for the 17th time in collection historical past with Texas A&M maintaining an 17-0 benefit

  • The Tigers gained the closing assembly in April 2022, 5-2

Scouting The Tigers

  • The Tigers input the fit with an 8-6 report as well as to a 0-5 get started in SEC motion

  • LSU is coming off a loss after falling 4-3 to then-No. 2 South Carolina

  • No. 58 Ronnie Hohmann maintains a 4-5 report on the No.1 spot in singles

  • Chen Dong ranks 92nd in the newest ITA scores with a 11-7 general report and a 5-4 twin report

  • LSU has two groups ranked in doubles with No. 48 Stefan Latinovic and Nick Watson main the Tigers on the No. 1 spot whilst Hohmann and Watson rank 80th  

  • Alabama and LSU will move head-to-head for the 65th time in collection historical past with LSU maintaining a 39-25 benefit

  • The Tigers gained the closing assembly in March 2022, 4-2

  • Prior to enjoying the Tide, the Tigers will face No. 7 Georgia in a 5 p.m. CT fit on Friday

Get all of the newest information at the staff via following AlabamaMTN on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. General athletic news may also be discovered at UA_Athletics on Twitter and Instagram and Alabama Athletics on Facebook.

– UA –



