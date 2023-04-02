







AUSTIN, Texas – In the general match of the Texas Relays, Alabama observe and box’s males’s 4×400-meter relay contingent of Khaleb McRae , Tarsis Orogot , Leander Forbes and Chris Robinson recorded a sub-three-minute time (2:59.15) to wreck the Crimson Tide’s faculty document. The squad now holds the No. 2 time within the nation, in addition to the fifth-fastest time in NCAA historical past.

The feat marks the 3rd total document to fall for Alabama throughout its multi-meet weekend, as Robinson used to be additionally chargeable for environment the brand new 400-meter hurdle same old an afternoon prior. Distance runner Victor Kiprop moved his title to the highest of the document e book after breaking the ten,000-meter run overdue Friday night time on the Stanford Invitational.

In overall, the Crimson Tide collected 25 top-10 finishes, six UA all-time top-10 jumps, 3 faculty information and one match sweep throughout meets in Texas, Florida and California.

Gallery: (4-1-2023) 04-01-23 MWTF Texas Relays

Weekend Look-Back From Head Coach Dan Waters

“In the second weekend of the season, there’s always room for improvement, especially when transitioning from indoor to outdoor. With that in mind, we had athletes competing – and succeeding – all over the country against some elite competition, with Victor [Kiprop], Chris [Robinson] and our men’s 4×4 [relay] breaking school records, multiple other athletes, from different areas, moving into their respective event’s all-time top-10 lists, as well as a couple of PRs. The goal is to build off this weekend as we progress further into the outdoor season.”

Crimson Tide Top Finishes: Texas Relays

On the general day of the meet, Alabama recorded 5 top-10 finishes throughout 5 occasions

Tarsis Orogot clocked a second-place end within the 100-meter sprint ultimate (10.17)

clocked a second-place end within the 100-meter sprint ultimate (10.17) Alabama’s Milan Fields , Amari Brown , Na’Taja Ballard and Amara Obi recorded a ninth-place end within the girls’s 4×100-meter relay ultimate

, , and recorded a ninth-place end within the girls’s 4×100-meter relay ultimate Taylor Gorum (13 th ; 52.20m | 171-3) and Chelsea Igberaese (15 th ; 43.06m | 141-3) picked up a couple of top-15 finishes within the girls’s discus throw

(13 ; 52.20m | 171-3) and (15 ; 43.06m | 141-3) picked up a couple of top-15 finishes within the girls’s discus throw Chelsea Igberaese (17.05m | 55-11.25) and Cherisse Murray (16.72m | 54-10.25) completed 3rd and 6th, respectively, within the girls’s shot put

(17.05m | 55-11.25) and (16.72m | 54-10.25) completed 3rd and 6th, respectively, within the girls’s shot put Alabama’s Na’Taja Ballard , Chanice Spicer , Amari Brown and Amara Obi clocked 3:33.12 to complete fourth within the girls’s 4×400-meter relay

, , and clocked 3:33.12 to complete fourth within the girls’s 4×400-meter relay Khaleb McRae , Tarsis Orogot , Leander Forbes and Chris Robinson broke the UA faculty document within the males’s 4×400-meter relay, recording a second-place 2:59.15 time

Up Next

Alabama will go back to motion subsequent weekend, April 7-8, when it travels to Oxford, Miss., for the Joe Walker Invitational

