Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna starrer Drishyam 2 to have its world television premiere on Colors Cineplex : Bollywood News

The World Television Premiere of Drishyam 2 co-presented by way of Kia Motorsco-powered by way of Cadbury Fusespecial spouse Club Mahindra Parle Smoodh Lassi in affiliation with Ramdev Strong Hing Acko General Insurance shall be held on SaturdayMarch 25 at 8 pm on Viacom18’s film channelColors Cineplex. Produced by way of Panorama StudiosViacom18 StudiosT-Series Filmsthis extremely expected sequel to the 2015 hit Drishyam boasts an A-list castincluding the likes of Ajay DevgnAkshaye KhannaTabuShriya Saran others.

Directed by way of Abhishek Pathakthe sequel takes to the air years after the prequel. Drishyam 2 is filled with suspensedramaunexpected twists because it options the Salgaonkar circle of relatives’s combat for his or her survival. The edge-of-the-seat mystery lines the turmoil that erupts within the their circle of relatives after the murder case opens wreaks havoc within the lives of its members of the family dwelling in Goa. The sequel of the film captures how a long way one can move to give protection to their circle of relatives when an investigation for a homicide case is resuscitated.

Leading guy Ajay Devgn expressed his pleasure for the world television premiere of Drishyam 2 pronouncing”With its premiere on Colors Cineplexthe audience will get another chance to unravel the mystery suspense that this thriller holds. It will now be accessible to a wider range of viewers across the globe. This film is not just a mere continuation of the first partbut a whole new story with unexpected twists turns. The dramatic-suspense thriller will air on a weekend that makes it a perfect must-watch to be enjoyed with familyespecially because this one is about a man who keeps his family’s interests first. I thank the audience for their love support for Drishyam 2‘s world television premiere.”

Rohan LavsiBusiness Head – Hindi Movies ClusterViacom18 persisted(*2*)

To advertise its World Television PremiereColors Cineplex has deliberate elaborate advertising virtual actions at more than one touchpoints. The channel has designed a distinct Drishyam 360-degree interrogation that can have interaction customers in fixing the case on other virtual platformskeeping in thoughts the plot of the film.

Drishyam 2 additionally featured Ishita DuttaRajat KapoorMrunal Jadhavamong others launched on November 182022.

