Ajanta Pharma Buyback 2023 Record Date, Price & Ratio Details

Ajanta Pharma buyback 2023 was once introduced on March 6, 2023. The Ajanta Pharma buyback open date might be introduced quickly. Ajanta Pharma buyback document date is March 24, 2023. The investor will have to purchase the Ajanta Pharma stocks earlier than the document date to get eligibility for the buyback.

Ajanta Pharma Buyback of ₹389 crores licensed through the board of administrators on the assembly was once hung on March 6, 2023. Ajanta Pharma Buyback might be accomplished by way of the Tender Offer direction throughout the inventory change mechanism. The board of administrators of the corporate licensed the buyback through the Company of its totally paid-up fairness stocks having a face worth of ₹2 each and every fairness proportion at a value of ₹1425 in step with Equity Share and for an mixture quantity now not exceeding ₹389 crores from the shareholders. Check out Ajanta Pharma Buyback 2023 main points underneath:

Ajanta Pharma Limited is a multinational corporate engaged within the construction, production, and advertising and marketing of pharmaceutical formulations. They have a presence in India, the United States, Africa, South East Asia, West Asia, and CIS. The corporate was once established in 1973. Ajanta Pharma reported income of two,916 crores in 2023-2021. The corporate has over 7000 staff operating globally. They have 7 production amenities in India. They have designed a custom designed basket of goods for each and every of those markets and serve quite a lot of healing segments like Anti-Biotic, Anti-Malarial, Anti-Diabetic, Cardiology, Gynecology, Orthopedics, Pediatric, Respiratory & General Health merchandise. Check out Ajanta Pharma’s buyback main points right here.

Ajanta Pharma Buyback History

February 2022 – They buyback of one,120,000 fairness stocks price ₹285.60 Crores on the buyback value of ₹2550 in step with proportion.

Buyback Meeting Date: March 6, 2023 Buyback Announcement Date: March 6, 2023 Buyback Record Date: March 24, 2023 Buyback Open Date: 2023 Buyback Close Date: 2023 Finalization of Buyback Acceptance: 2023 Ajanta Pharma Buyback 2023 Tentative Time Table

Ajanta Pharma Buyback 2023 Offer Details

Ajanta Pharma buyback of 2,210,500 fairness stocks at a value of ₹1,425 in step with fairness proportion. The buyback provides to not exceed ₹389 crores of the overall buyback be offering dimension.

Offer Amount: ₹389 Crores Number of Shares: 2,210,500 Equity Shares Face Value: ₹2 in step with fairness proportion Buyback Price: ₹1,425 in step with fairness proportion Listing: BSE, NSE Buyback Type: Tender Offer Letter of Offer: Click Here

Ajanta Pharma Buyback 2023 Acceptance Ratio

The investor will have to purchase round 140 stocks at a present marketplace value of ₹1,169 (as of March 6, 2023). The calculation might be ₹2,00,000 / ₹1,425 buyback value = 140 stocks.

Acceptance Ratio Investment Shares Buyback Profit 33% ₹164,070 46 ₹11,857 50% ₹164,070 70 ₹17,965 75% ₹164,070 105 ₹26,947 100% ₹164,070 140 ₹35,930

Ajanta Pharma Financial Report

₹ in Crores Year Revenue Expense PAT 2020 ₹2381 ₹1677 ₹441 2021 ₹2822 ₹1809 ₹676 2023 ₹3280 ₹2259 ₹720

How to Participate in Ajanta Pharma Buyback 2023

The traders are eligible for the buyback scheme who’ve Ajanta Pharma stocks of their Demat Acount earlier than the document date. Eligible Share Holders can take part within the Ajanta Pharma Buyback 2023 scheme as in step with the hole shape through promoting their stocks. The fee might be given as in step with the Ajanta Pharmaepted stocks through the corporate below the Ajanta Pharma buyback scheme.

Ajanta Pharma Buyback 2023 Registrar

To be up to date quickly

Ajanta Pharma Buyback 2023 Lead Managers

Ajanta Pharma Company Address

Ajanta Pharma Limited

Ajanta House, Charkop,

Kandivali West,

Mumbai 400 067

Phone: +91 22 6606 1000

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.ajantapharma.com/

How to Apply the Ajanta Pharma Buyback thru Zerodha?

Log in to Console in Zerodha Website or in Application. Go to Portfolio and Click on Corporate Actions. You will see the Company Name “Ajanta Pharma”. Click on Place Order. Enter your Quantity and put up Ajanta Pharma Buyback Application Form.

How to Apply the Ajanta Pharma Buyback thru Upstox?

Log in to Upstox Application together with your credentials. Select the Ajanta Pharmaount Section. You will see the Company Name “Ajanta Pharma”. Click on Ajanta Pharma Stock for Buyback. Enter your Quantity and put up Ajanta Pharma Buyback Application Form.

How to Apply the Ajanta Pharma Buyback thru Ajanta Pharma Money?

Log in to Ajanta Pharma Money Application together with your credentials. Select the Ajanta Pharma. Enter your Quantity and put up Ajanta Pharma Buyback Application Form.

Ajanta Pharma Buyback 2023 FAQs

When is Ajanta Pharma Buyback 2023 Record Date? Ajanta Pharma buyback 2023 document date is March 24, 2023. When is Ajanta Pharma Buyback 2023 Open Date? Ajanta Pharma buyback 2023 open date is To be up to date quickly. What is Ajanta Pharma Buyback 2023 Price? The corporate has mounted the fee at ₹1,425 in step with proportion. How to use for Ajanta Pharma Buyback 2023? As in step with the document date you want to have Ajanta Pharma stocks to your Demat Account. You can take part in buyback after having the inventory to your Account.

