Aishwarya Thatikonda, an Indian engineer, among victims















A vigil was once held for the victims of the capturing on 7 May

An engineer from India, a tender circle of relatives and two number one school-age sisters are among the 8 individuals who died in a mass capturing at a shopping center close to Dallas, Texas, on Saturday.

Seven folks folks injured, some with more than one gunshot wounds, and stay in health center.

The crime remains to be being investigated as extra information turns into identified in regards to the individuals who died on the Allen Premium Outlets mall.

Here’s what we all know up to now.

Aishwarya Thatikonda, 27

Aishwarya Thatikonda, an Indian engineer who lived within the Dallas suburb of McKinney, was once among the ones killed consistent with a circle of relatives consultant.