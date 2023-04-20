Thursday, April 20, 2023
type here...
Florida

Air National Guardsman accused in Pentagon documents leak makes court appearance

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
Air National Guardsman accused in Pentagon documents leak makes court appearance



A Massachusetts Air National Guardsman accused of leaking top-secret documents from the Pentagon seemed in court on Wednesday. The defendant, who had intensive get entry to and pc privileges, has been charged with a significant offense. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin disclosed this information. For breaking news, reside occasions, and unique reporting, allow browser notifications and be the primary to understand. Do it now.

Previous article
County to create new legal division, but advocates call for more autonomy
Next article
How did Cash App founder Bob Lee and stabbing suspect Nima Momeni know each other?

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks