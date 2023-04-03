Ahead of Trump’s Arrival in NYC, Adams Warns Protesters to Behave

As Donald J. Trump used to be taken from his Florida house via motorcade previous cheering supporters on Monday to fly to New York for his arraignment, Mayor Eric Adams held a news convention at City Hall with an overly other tone.

Mr. Adams warned Mr. Trump’s supporters — specifically Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene — to behave themselves at protests and rallies.

“Although we have no specific threats, people like Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is known to spread misinformation and hate speech, she stated she’s coming to town. When you’re in town, be on your best behavior,” Mr. Adams mentioned.

In a noon news convention at City Hall, the mayor singled out Ms. Greene, a conservative Republican from Georgia and staunch Trump supporter who has criticized the verdict to indict Mr. Trump. She has marketed an illustration deliberate for Tuesday with Jack Posobiec, an web conspiracy theorist, and Graham Allen, a right-wing commentator.