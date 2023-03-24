Aguero Urges Laporta To Sign £1.1m-p/w Star

Former Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero has recommended membership president Joan Laporta to carry Lionel Messi again to Camp Nou this summer time.





What’s happening with Messi and Barcelona?

The Argentina celebrity is out of contract at Paris Saint-Germain on the finish of the season and there were contemporary indications that his want is to go back to his former membership.

However, Barcelona’s monetary state of affairs signifies that they will battle to carry him in with out primary gross sales, and at 35, the long-term advantage of the sort of switch is also questionable.

His former Albiceleste teammate Aguero is keen to peer him line up for the Blaugrana once more, and claimed on a Twitch move that Laporta will have to take motion to peer him go back.

He stated (by way of Goal): “My feeling is that there’s a 50% probability that Leo Messi will go back at Barca.

“I think that Leo should retire at Barca. Barcelona is his home, he has to finish his career here. If president Laporta makes the step, I think Messi’s return to Barcelona will come closer.”

What will have to Barcelona’s plan be this summer time?

The Blaugrana are set to go into the summer time switch window as La Liga champions, however they’ve a lot of issues to unravel.

They wish to significantly reduce their wage bill if they’re to make any signings this summer time, and there may be even speculation that some gamers may well be pressured to take a pay lower.

Ageing gamers equivalent to Sergio Busquets may just doubtlessly go away, and there have additionally been rumours of a go back for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Barcelona’s first precedence will have to be to decrease their salary invoice and trim the squad prior to they even imagine signing Messi, and with Gavi’s registration lately a topic, there does now not appear to be a very simple means for him to go back right away.

At least one departure in assault may well be essential to make room for Messi, and one of the vital non-regular starters equivalent to Ansu Fati or Ferran Torres would possibly wish to be sacrificed.

The £1.1m-per-week big name used to be as soon as described as “exceptional” through teammate Ousmane Dembele, and even if he’s nonetheless functioning at a top stage with 18 goals and 17 assists this season, promoting a promising more youthful participant to house a 35-year-old would possibly end up to be a deficient transfer in the long run.

Although Messi’s go back may well be an emotional second for the participant and Barcelona enthusiasts, it will have to in all probability now not be the membership’s precedence in what can be a chaotic window.