Agent’s Take: Can Vikings’ Justin Jefferson top Rams’ Aaron Donald as NFL’s highest-paid non-quarterback?





Vikings common supervisor Kwesi Adofo-Mensah known as a Justin Jefferson contract extension a excessive precedence right through his NFL Combine press convention on the finish of February. With the Vikings finishing the signing in their draft elegance, a brand new deal for Jefferson will have to transfer to the top of Minnesota's to-do record.Jefferson is scheduled to make an absolutely assured $2,399,473 in 2023 on a $4,175,438 wage cap quantity. His 2024 wage is $19.473 million since the Vikings picked up his totally assured fifth-year possibility. Nobody has ever had a extra productive begin to an NFL occupation at huge receiver than Jefferson as 2020's twenty second general select has 324 receptions for 4,825 yards and 25 touchdowns right through his first 3 seasons. Jefferson’s 128 catches and 1,809 receiving yards now not simplest led the NFL ultimate season however are the 7th and 6th perfect single-season totals in league historical past. He was once named 2022’s NFL Offensive Player of the Year and earned All-Pro honors for a 3rd immediately 12 months (2d staff in 2020 and 2021) on account of his efforts. His 96.5 receiving yards according to sport are essentially the most in NFL historical past.Jefferson hasn’t been collaborating within the Vikings’ voluntary offseason exercises. Missing the two-day obligatory minicamp to be hung on June 13-14 would matter Jefferson to a $49,379 fantastic. Ideally, the Vikings will succeed in an settlement with Jefferson sooner than the necessary minicamp. There are more than one components that might complicate a deal.Wide receiver marketplaceJefferson’s efficiency warrants him changing into a minimum of the NFL’s highest-paid huge receiver. Tyreek Hill set the huge receiver marketplace. He signed a four-year, $120 million contract extension, averaging $30 million according to 12 months, in March 2022 as part of his commerce from the Chiefs to the Dolphins. The extension has $72.2 million in promises the place $52.535 million was once totally assured at signing. Realistically, Hill has a three-year extension for $75 million on account of $45 million in 2026, the overall contract 12 months. Davante Adams is subsequent at $28 million according to 12 months. He won a five-year, $140 million contract from the Raiders additionally in March 2022 when he was once traded by way of the Packers after being designated as a franchise participant. There are $65.67 million in promises, of which $42.75 million was once totally assured at signing within the deal. The most worth of Adams’ contract is $141.25 million on account of an annual $250,000 Pro Bowl incentive. In reality, Adams has $67.5 million for 3 years as a result of there is $72.5 million over the past two years. Odds are he is not going to play 2025 and 2026 for $36.25 million every when he is 32 and 33 years outdated.The Vikings may just declare that Cooper Kupp is truly the league’s highest-paid huge receiver since the Hill and Adams offers are deceptive because of artificially inflated salaries behind their offers in particular incorporated for beauty functions. Kupp signed a three-year, $80.35 million extension with the Rams, averaging $26,783,333 according to 12 months ultimate June. The deal has a large receiver document $75 million in promises, of which $35 million was once totally assured at signing. Wide receivers as NFL’s absolute best paid non-quarterbacksJefferson can be justified in atmosphere his points of interest on changing into the NFL’s highest-paid non-quarterback. The present benchmark is Rams inner defensive lineman Aaron Donald. The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year signed a three-year, $95 million contract, averaging $31,666,667 according to 12 months, ultimate June. Donald’s deal is exclusive as a result of $40 million was once added to his present deal with out the Rams getting any new contract years in go back.There is precedent for a large receiver being the league’s highest-paid non-quarterback. It has took place 4 instances for the reason that 2011 NFL Collective Bargaining Agreement was once ratified. The seven-year, $113 million extension, averaging $16,142,857 according to 12 months, Larry Fitzgerald won from the Cardinals in 2011 in a while after the lockout ended put him on the top of the non-quarterback wage hierarchy. Less than a 12 months later, Calvin Johnson surpassed Fitzgerald when he signed a seven-year, $113.45 million extension with the Lions in 2012, averaging $16,207,143 according to 12 months. Hopkins eclipsed Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa’s $27 million according to 12 months when he signed a two-year, $54.5 million extension, averaging $27.25 million according to 12 months, with the Cardinals proper sooner than the beginning of the 2020 common season, even supposing he had 3 years left on his present contract. Negotiations are about how a lot new cash and what number of new contract years are being added when a participant has contract years closing. Outside of Donald’s case, negotiations when there are present years are not working as if offers are being ripped up like a participant wasn’t already beneath contract.Hill had the consideration of being the NFL’s first $30 million-per-year non-quarterback along with his Dolphins contract. The Vikings may beg to fluctuate on account of Hill’s unrealistic wage in his ultimate 12 months inflating the price of his deal.Potential structural problemsContract construction may well be the largest sticking level with a Jefferson deal since the Vikings’ conventions with wage promises are fairly other than how maximum groups function. All of Minnesota’s profitable veteran contracts signed lately, except for quarterback Kirk Cousins, had been structured the place the one cash totally assured at signing is composed of the first-year base-salary ensure and a signing bonus. The signing bonuses had been somewhat modest. The three-year contract Cousins signed in 2018 to sign up for the Vikings as an unrestricted unfastened agent was once totally assured. Cousins’ next extensions have had the second one 12 months totally assured at signing. Any third-year ensure has been for harm upon signing the place the conversion to being totally assured comes a 12 months early (i.e.; Cousins’ harm assured 2022 base wage was once totally assured in 2021). These mechanisms are commonplace across the NFL with high-end contracts.For each different Vikings participant, base-salary promises after the 1st contract 12 months had been for harm simplest first of all at signing and in most cases turn into totally assured at the 1/3 day of the league 12 months in every explicit 12 months (i.e.; an harm assured 2025 base wage is totally assured in March 2025). The Seahawks are one of the most few groups that do not totally ensure the second one 12 months at signing with veteran contracts. A trade-off has been Seattle giving massive signing bonuses. For instance, DK Metcalf’s $30 million signing bonus was once the largest ever for a large receiver when the Seahawks signed him to a three-year, $72 million extension, averaging $24 million according to 12 months, ultimate July. Any new deal Jefferson indicators will have to set a brand new same old for general promises with huge receiver contracts that eclipses Kupp’s $75 million. This manner there will have to be promises into Jefferson’s fourth contract 12 months or 2d new-year contract, which might be 2026. It might require now not just a document signing bonus for a large receiver however with non-quarterbacks as smartly for Jefferson to just accept a deal the place an harm ensure in 2026 would convert to being totally assured in March 2026 at the 1/3 day of the 2026 league 12 months as an alternative of in March 2025 at the 1/3 day of the 2025 league 12 months. The $40 million signing bonus Donald were given in his 2018 extension is essentially the most ever for a non-quarterback.Contract durationJefferson will have to glance to restrict the duration of the extension to 3 years according to contemporary developments with huge receiver contracts. A deal the place Jefferson gave up 3 new years would put him beneath contract thru 2027. Three-year offers or three-year extensions have been the commonest duration in ultimate 12 months’s explosion of the huge receiver marketplace the place 11 gamers signed contracts, averaging $20 million according to 12 months or extra. Seven gamers (Chris Godwin, Kupp, Terry McLaurin, Metcalf, D.J. Moore, Deebo Samuel and Mike Williams) gave up 3 new years of their offers. Five of the 11 huge receivers signed extensions of rookie contracts. Four of the 5 (McLaurin, Metcalf, Moore and Samuel) won three-year extensions. A.J. Brown was once the lone exception. He signed a four-year, $100 million extension, averaging $25 million according to with 12 months, in connection along with his commerce from the Titans to the Eagles right through the 1st spherical of the 2022 NFL Draft.Randy Moss remedyJefferson is not the one Vikings huge receiver decided on within the first spherical to have a prolific begin to an NFL occupation. Randy Moss, who slipped to the twenty first select within the 1998 draft, had 226 receptions for 4,163 yards and 43 receiving touchdowns in 48 video games right through his first 3 seasons. His yards and landing catches nonetheless rank 2d and primary all time after 3 seasons. The Vikings rewarded Moss with a seven-year extension, averaging $9.3 million…



