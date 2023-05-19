Agent’s Take: A look at how Jets and Aaron Rodgers can approach renegotiating star’s contract in New York





During an look on #PFTPM closing week, New York Jets basic supervisor Joe Douglas printed that the group is in the method of renegotiating the contract of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who they received from the Green Bay Packers simply sooner than the 2022 NFL Draft. In alternate for Rodgers and a 2023 fifth-round pick out, the Jets gave up a 2023 second-round pick out, a 2023 sixth-round pick out, a conditional 2024 second-round pick out, and a switch of 2023 first-round alternatives. If Rodgers takes at least 65% of the Jets’ offensive snaps this season, the 2024 second-round pick out turns into a first-round pick out.

Douglas defined that once they agreed to the business, they knew that Rodgers and Green Bay had to figure out some issues, however they were not conscious about the precise main points. However, they did be sure that the cap quantity would not cross upper than it was once at the time of the settlement. When the Packers re-did the deal, the Jets noticed that the brand new quantity was once low for this 12 months, however they are nonetheless running on restructuring facets of the contract.

Rodgers signed a contract in March 2022 that made him the NFL’s first $50 million consistent with 12 months participant. Although the deal was once broadly regarded as to be value $150.815 million over 3 years, there have been two further below-market years in the contract. The Packers used a hardly used double possibility bonus construction in the deal. Initially, Rodgers’ 2023 base wage was once a completely assured $59.465 million, however a $58.3 million fee was once required to workout an possibility for Rodgers’ 2025 contract 12 months value $20.9 million to drop his 2023 base wage to a completely assured $1.165 million. Rodgers was once scheduled to make $59.515 million in 2023, which incorporated a $50,000 exercise bonus. The contract had a moment possibility in 2024, the place Rodgers had a $49.25 million base wage that was once assured for damage at signing.

Since Rodgers’ contract had to be adjusted previous to the business to forestall the Packers from having antagonistic wage cap penalties, the Packers renounced their rights to workout the choice for the 2025 contract 12 months. Therefore, the $14.575 million in proration from the $58.3 million possibility bonus would not even be a 2023 cap price, and the Packers would have got a cap credit in 2024 for the $14.575 million with out this maneuver since they were not exercising the choice prior to creating the business.

The contract the Jets received has Rodgers’ 2023 reimbursement as handiest his absolutely assured $1.265 million 2023 base wage and the $50,000 exercise bonus. Rodgers is recently counting at the Jets’ wage cap for $1.215 million. Rodgers’ 2024 reimbursement consists of a $58.3 million absolutely assured base wage and a $50,000 exercise bonus, making his general reimbursement $107.6 million. The deal expires after the 2024 season as a substitute of Rodgers being beneath contract for 4 years operating thru 2026. Rodgers giving up the unique 2024 wage ensure for $49.25 million is probably the most surprising alternate to the contract.

To renegotiate the contract, Douglas suggests the use of the framework of Rodgers’ authentic deal. The $58.3 million that was once the choice bonus might be was a completely assured roster bonus, and voiding/dummy 2025 thru 2027 contract years might be added so the $58.3 million could be prorated at the wage cap at $11.66 million once a year. The moment possibility may be put again in position. However, the Jets don’t seem to be recently in a place to maintain $11.66 million being added to Rodgers’ $1.215 million 2023 cap price, and the most important downside to recovery is the lifeless cash. If Rodgers handiest performs one season for the Jets, they will need to cope with $46.64 million in lifeless cash, and if he performs two seasons, the lifeless cash could be $72.58 million.

Ultimately, the Jets would possibly take the Drew Brees approach and unfold the lifeless cash over two years relatively than taking all of it at as soon as. Despite the demanding situations, the Jets really feel they are in a excellent position with renegotiating Rodgers’ contract, and they will proceed to paintings on it in the approaching weeks.



