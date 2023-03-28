After yet another school shooting, familiar arguments from Biden, lawmakers

While the country’s newest mass taking pictures at a non-public school in Nashville, Tennessee, turns out unfortunately all too familiar — so, too, are the now regimen responses from congressional lawmakers of each events.

Despite surprise over extra schoolchildren being gunned down by means of a mass shooter, politicians in Washington temporarily returned to arguments that experience turn into requirements in a deadlocked debate.

Even President Joe Biden appeared resigned, telling journalists Tuesday he “can’t do anything except plead with the Congress to act reasonably.”

“Don’t tell me we can’t do more together,” Biden added later, sounding extra hopeful at an match in North Carolina. “I again call on Congress to pass the assault weapons ban, pass it. That should not be a partisan issue. It’s a commonsense issue. We have to act now.”

He added, “People say, ‘Why do I keep saying this if it not happening?’ Because I want you to know who isn’t doing it — who isn’t helping — to put pressure on them,” relating to the GOP.

Democrats like Biden as soon as once more known as on what they discuss with as “reasonable Republicans” to enroll in them in passing extra gun protection measures whilst Republicans as soon as once more slammed Democrats for seeking to exploit the tragedy for political functions.

Republicans, heading off or disregarding questions on new restrictions on attack guns, as a substitute advocated for ramping up school safety. More and extra they cite “mental health” as the actual drawback and known as for prayer, no longer gun bans.

President Joe Biden speaks in Durham, N.C, March 28, 2023. Jim Watson/AFP by means of Getty Images

“The first thing in any kind of tragedy is I pray. I pray for the victims. I pray for the families. I get really angry when people try to politicize it for their own personal agenda, especially when we don’t even know the facts,” House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise stated Tuesday.

“Let’s work to see if there’s something that we can do to help secure schools,” he persevered. “It just seems like on the other side, all they want to do is take guns away from law-abiding citizens before they even know the facts.”

“We’ve talked about the need to improve mental health in this country, and that’s been a driver of a lot of these shootings as well,” Scalise added, hitting many GOP speaking issues.

Senate GOP leaders have been requested Tuesday afternoon if Republicans “risk looking out of step” when a majority of the rustic helps reforming federal regulation round weapons.

Sen. John Thune of South Dakota echoed Scalise, deeming any dialogue of latest gun protection law “premature.”

“Our thoughts are with the families, the victims with the community. We are grateful for the quick rapid response of law enforcement, and I think with respect to any discussion of legislation, it’s premature. There’s an ongoing investigation. And I think we need to let the facts come out,” he stated.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise talks to journalists on the Capitol in Washington, March 24, 2023. J. Scott Applewhite/AP, FILE

When a reporter adopted up by means of bringing up the choice of mass shootings already this yr, Thune deflected.

“When we get the facts in from this current investigation, we’ll have a better assessment of that — but I think right now, it’s just premature to talk about it. And I think there are a lot of grieving, hurting families in Nashville,” he stated.

Democrats, on the identical time, attacked Republicans, claiming they position extra significance on conserving common get admission to to attack guns than on protective youngsters at school.

“It’s an outrage that we can’t find a handful of Republicans willing to put people over extremism on the far right,” stated Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., following Scalise’s press convention. “The fact that the talking points Republicans use today are exactly the same that they used in December of 2012. It’s alarming. It’s disappointing. It’s just sad. And that’s just who the Republican Party is today,” he added.

Gun keep watch over activists rally in Nashville, March 28, 2023, following a school taking pictures, the place 3 scholars and 3 personnel participants have been killed on March 27. Brendan Smialowski/AFP by means of Getty Images

As of Tuesday afternoon, there have been no identified new bipartisan discussions on gun protection in Washington — and there may be little urge for food for this kind of transfer as Republicans hang a majority within the House. In the Senate, Democrats would want no less than 10 Republicans to enroll in them in an effort to go significant reform.

The final primary motion from Congress on gun reform used to be final June, simply over a month after the fatal Uvalde School taking pictures that left 19 scholars and two lecturers useless. While it used to be nowhere close to what Democrats or Biden had was hoping for — with provisions like common background tests disregarded — the law’s passage broke a decades-long stalemate in Congress.

Texas Sen. John Cornyn, a key negotiator in final yr’s bipartisan effort, informed CNN on Monday that, in his view, any new congressional motion isn’t within the image.

“I would say we have gone about as far as we can go — unless somebody identifies some area we didn’t address, but the president just keeps coming back to the same old tired talking points,” Cornyn stated. “So he’s not offering any new solutions or ideas. If he does, I think we should consider them, but so far, I haven’t heard anything.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre known as the reaction “devastating.”

“What do you say to those parents? What do you say to those families? You can’t say to them there’s nothing else that can be done. That’s not what their job is as legislators,” she stated on ABC’s “GMA3.”

So why does Congress appear so not able to agree when Americans are tough one thing be performed?

Adzi Vokhiwa, federal affairs director at Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, blamed the ability of the gun foyer — together with primary marketing campaign contributions from the National Rifle Association — for conserving lawmakers from making an allowance for extra gun protection measures well-liked by Americans, equivalent to common background tests.

“Unfortunately, we do seem to see Republicans kind of parroting the talking points of the gun lobby. ‘Guns are not to blame. People are to blame,’ but the evidence shows us that our country’s gun violence epidemic is so unique because we have so few restrictions on access to guns,” Vokhiwa informed ABC News. “They’re common sense, but a lot of Republicans just continue to be beholden to the gun lobby, which doesn’t want to enact any sort of law that would impact their profit margin.”

Senator John Thune speaks to journalists on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 28, 2023. Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Vokhiwa stated as a result of attack guns have a in particular devastating impact in a mass taking pictures state of affairs, “that’s why so many people in the gun safety movement really coalesce around that — why the president coalesces around that — and there’s certainly more work to do in terms of getting support in Congress.”

But, she stated, “There are other policy proposals that would be just as, if not more impactful, than an assault weapons ban that do have broad support — like background checks, like extreme risk laws, like safe storage. So, even if we’re not at the point where we can pass an assault weapons ban, there are a lot of other things that we could do that would save lives from gun violence.”

An ABC News/Washington Post ballot performed in September 2019 discovered 89% of Americans give a boost to common background tests and 86% give a boost to pink flag rules. The ballot discovered vast bipartisan give a boost to, as neatly; obligatory background tests and pink flag rules received give a boost to from no less than 8 in 10 Republicans and conservatives, and as many or extra of all others.

Another ABC News/Washington Post ballot launched in February discovered the general public extra divided over attack guns with 47% supporting this kind of ban and 51% opposing it — reflecting a nine-point drop in give a boost to since 2019.

“Thoughts and prayers are far from our only option when it comes to addressing our gun violence crisis,” Vokhiwa added. “And I think the American people will hold Republicans accountable if they continue to refuse to act and if they value the gun lobby’s profit margin over the lives of American children in schools.”

Ultimately, she stated, “As long as we have this divided Congress, it’ll be really hard to get something passed.”

One indication of the way a ways aside lawmakers are is a invoice offered final month by means of Republican Rep. Barry Moore of Alabama to make the AR-15 assault-style weapon the “National Gun of America.”

Fellow House Republicans Rep. Lauren Boebert and George Santos have been observed dressed in AR-15 lapel pins.