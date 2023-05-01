After Student’s Suicide, an Elite School Says It Fell ‘Tragically Short’

Last April, Jack Reid, a 17-year-old junior at some of the country’s elite boarding faculties, tucked a Bible into his fitness center shorts and a be aware into his pocket directing his oldsters to a Google record explaining his emotions of depression. Then, within his dorm room, he took his personal existence.

On Sunday, the anniversary of Jack’s dying, the Lawrenceville School in New Jersey introduced an atypical admission of failure, publicly acknowledging that it have been mindful that Jack used to be being bullied via different scholars, however that it had fallen “tragically short” of its legal responsibility to give protection to him.

- Advertisement -

“The school acknowledges that bullying and unkind behavior, and actions taken or not taken by the school, likely contributed to Jack’s death,” Lawrenceville officers wrote in a statement posted Sunday morning at the college’s website online.

The college dedicated to taking a chain of corrective movements together with endowing a brand new dean’s place that might be keen on psychological well being problems, with a objective of changing into a type for anti-bullying and pupil psychological well being.