After Nearly Three Years in Shelters, a Job and a Studio in New York

Brandon Wells grew up in Oshkosh, Wis., dreaming of conquering giant towns and streetwear model. He sketched fashion designer denims and hooded sweatshirts in his loose time, all of the whilst plotting his go out. “I knew I was leaving as soon as I graduated from high school,” he stated.
He implemented to the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles and used to be presented a scholarship, which made college financially conceivable but in addition added power. “I felt like I had to really show my worth,” he recalled.
He did simply that, polishing his abilities and aesthetics, and after 4 years he earned a stage in design engineering. He used to be in a position for the beginning of a profession, however it used to be the spring of 2020, so he used to be stalled through a international pandemic.
His circle of relatives helped him with spending cash, and he used to be enrolled in CalFresh, a state-run program that helped pay for his meals, however he didn’t have just about sufficient cash for an rental or a automotive. “I couldn’t get a job,” he stated. “No one was hiring because of Covid. So, after I graduated, I was living in a shelter near the Staples Center. It was either that or live on the streets.”
Mr. Wells didn’t really feel like going house used to be an choice as a result of, even though he nonetheless had the enhance of his circle of relatives, some relationships in Oshkosh suffered when he spread out about being homosexual.
“There were people there who weren’t a big fan of me after I came out,” he stated. “It’s a small town, and I was shut out of a lot of places.”
While in the safe haven, he were given a process in a flower store, first making deliveries then preparations. But that trade didn’t live on the pandemic.
Mr. Wells controlled to pick out up different gigs — he delivered for Olive Garden, labored retail at Macy’s — and he used to be saving a little bit of cash, however after just about two years in the safe haven, he may really feel all of the momentum from commencement slipping away.
“I was exhausted,” he stated. “I knew I wasn’t getting anywhere in L.A., and I finally admitted that to myself.”
So, on Dec. 27, 2021, he purchased a one-way educate price ticket from Los Angeles to New York. He had by no means been on a educate ahead of — or to New York. He departed Union Station on New Year’s Eve and rode into the barren region.
“It was crazy being in the middle of nowhere,” he stated, “being able to see stars and miles of emptiness in every direction under the moon.”
On Jan. 3, 2022, he arrived at Penn Station and booked 4 nights on the Night lodge on Broadway and 94th Street. “I had four nights and five days to get my life in order and to know where I was going,” he stated. “I spent those days going all over Manhattan, trying to learn about L.G.B.T.Q. resources, NYCHA” — the New York City Housing Authority — “any resource I could find.”
Mr. Wells ended up dwelling at the streets for a week and a part. “I slept a couple of nights outside Bryant Park,” he recalled. “Then I found out the subways run 24/7 and it was warm down there, so I started sleeping on the trains. It was January and I didn’t have any real winter jacket, just jeans and a couple of hoodies.”
He didn’t know someone in the town, and he used to be protective his circle of relatives again house from his cases. “I didn’t want my parents to worry,” he stated, “so I told them I moved to New York and found a place to live. I wanted to make sure they thought I was doing OK. And I didn’t want to keep living off of them at the age of 24. I wanted to figure it out on my own.”
After a week and a part, he landed a spot in a early life safe haven in Astoria. That helped for a few months, however then he elderly out in July when he became 25. Luckily a mattress spread out for him at Trinity Place, a L.G.B.T.Q. safe haven at the Upper West Side with extra flexibility on its growing old out coverage.
The transfer proved consequential.
$2,785 | Forest Hills, Queens
Brandon Wells, 25
Occupation: Sample room assistant, Vera Wang
On running at Vera Wang: “This is my first job in fashion,” he stated. “I knew it was going to be fast-paced, but I didn’t know it could be this stressful. It’s been a roller-coaster but, so far, I’ve loved it.” His tasks come with purchasing materials, dealing with correspondence, and monitoring clothes during the manufacturing procedure. One fresh spotlight:serving to the actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens get into a get dressed for the CFDA Awards, offered through the Council of Fashion Designers of America.
On connecting with neighbors: Mr. Wells has been pleasantly stunned through how great his neighbors had been. “I had heard everyone in New York was mean,” he stated, “but everyone I bump into in the elevator or laundry room is nice.” He likes that there are many households in the construction. “Every morning a row of school buses pull up and there are tons of kids, all lined up.”
At Trinity, he met Wendy Kaplan, the director of the safe haven, and after studying about Mr. Wells’ abilities and schooling, she presented him to a good friend who labored for Vera Wang.
Mr. Wells had a five-minute interview over Zoom and, at the identical day, some other 15-minute interview in the fashion designer’s places of work ahead of he used to be employed as a pattern room assistant.
“I just wanted career coaching,” he stated, smiling, “but I ended up with a job.”
By that point, he had additionally secured a Section 8 voucher, which supplied federal help to lend a hand pay for his hire, so Ms. Kaplan put him in contact with Sapthagiri Iyengar, a housing navigator with Queens Defenders, a criminal help workplace.
“A housing navigator assists voucher-holders like Brandon, landlords and Realtors with all the bureaucracy and paperwork associated with using the vouchers,” Mr. Iyengar stated. “We also work proactively to help voucher-holders find more possible apartment matches.”
Mr. Iyengar emphasised how very important actual property agents are to his paintings. “They play such a vital role here because there is an incentive for them,” he stated. “They get 15 percent of the annualized rent — a Realtor’s fee.”
Like a lot of his shoppers, Mr. Iyengar had skilled homelessness in New York. “That’s why I’m so driven to do the work that I do,” he stated. “And when I looked at Brandon’s case, I saw a version of myself.”
For his section, Mr. Wells felt like he used to be Mr. Iyengar’s best consumer. “I knew I wasn’t,” he stated, “but that’s how it felt. I think I lucked out with him. He was so attentive. He would check in almost every single day and give me weekly updates.”
Within two weeks, Mr. Iyengar discovered a doable rental for Mr. Wells — a studio in Forest Hills, Queens.
After seeing the construction and the unit, Mr. Wells despatched a textual content to his housing navigator to inform him he beloved it. Five mins later, he won a notification that Mr. Iyengar had submitted his software. “He was so on top of his game,” Mr. Wells stated.
He moved in on the finish of December 2022, nearly precisely a yr after boarding the educate in Los Angeles.
“It’s a great location,” Mr. Wells stated, “near all the subways, and the apartment is on the 20th floor, so I have great views.”
He loves the laundry room and fitness center, the courtyard with the grass, however maximum of all he loves no longer having to visit mattress in a shared snoozing corridor, along with his cellular phone clutched in his fist.
“In that environment, you don’t know who you’re sleeping next to,” he stated. “The sense of security in this building, feeling safe where I live, is what really sold me on it. It has a level of security I’ve never had.”
Mr. Wells’ co-workers at Vera Wang have change into his neighborhood. “They’re a very good support system for me,” he stated.
One of his easiest days at paintings used to be when he gave his mom a digital excursion of his table on a video name, in a while after coming blank about all he were via.
“She said she was so proud of me,” he recalled. “She said, ‘This is all you’ve been working for. You did it.’ And I realized I really did do it. Sometimes you don’t realize what you’ve done until your mom approves of it,” he stated, smiling. “That’s when it becomes real.”