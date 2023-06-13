After I-95 Collapse in Philadelphia, a Body Is Found Amid Wreckage

Authorities on Monday stated that a phase of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia burned and collapsed after a truck motive force looking to navigate a curve misplaced keep an eye on of a tanker sporting 8,500 gallons of gas, which fell on its facet and ruptured.

The ensuing fireplace introduced down one portion of the freeway and broken any other so badly that it’s going to be demolished this week, officers stated, sending site visitors disruptions spiraling around the area.

The Pennsylvania State Police introduced on Monday afternoon that a frame have been discovered in the particles, however that government have been nonetheless in the method of figuring out the stays.

Family contributors of Nathan Moody, a 53-year-old truck motive force who lived in New Jersey and delivered gas to gasoline stations in the world, stated the police had contacted them, in the hunt for dental information.