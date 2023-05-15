After criticizing previous drafts, Patriots owner Robert Kraft says team had ‘great, great draft’ in 2023

The New England Patriots have confronted criticisms through the years for his or her draft technique, with many pundits pronouncing that they don’t in finding sufficient worth in their draft choices and finally end up with avid gamers that don’t have compatibility their team or don’t carry out neatly in common. Owner Robert Kraft has been some of the critics of the hot draft categories.

However, this 12 months, Kraft’s response to the incoming novices used to be other. During a dialog with Patriots president Jonathan Kraft, Robert Kraft expressed his pleasure and pride with the hot additions to the team. According to Kraft, he’s positive about the place the Patriots are heading after the 2023 NFL Draft, and he believes that they have been in a position to obtain the highest seven choices that they had known prior to the draft.

He even went additional and stated, “This was a great, great draft. I’m really optimistic about the team.” This is an encouraging signal for the Patriots enthusiasts who’ve been anticipating a transformation in the team’s draft technique. Two years in the past, Kraft admitted that the team had no longer executed the best process drafting in the previous couple of years, so this new optimism and pleasure are refreshing to look.

The greatest addition to the Patriots is cornerback Christian Gonzalez, whom they chose with the No. 17 general select. Kraft believes that this, along side their loose agent pickups and the addition of Bill O’Brien, will make a large distinction. The draft elegance seems to strike a just right stability between the team’s wishes.

Below is an inventory of all of the Patriots’ draft choices from the 2023 NFL Draft:

Patriots 2023 NFL Draft Picks