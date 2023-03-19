After arrest for striking officer, fleeing the scene, man tries to escape police station through ceiling grate, authorities say – Chicago Tribune

A South Side man sought after on two Texas arrest warrants subsidized his registered BMW sedan right into a Chicago police officer in an strive to flee an investigative forestall on DuSable Lake Shore Drive, touching off the first of 2 dramatic flight makes an attempt, prosecutors mentioned Sunday.

The first escape strive came about seconds after the 39-year-old officer fell to the flooring with a damaged left shinbone throughout the forestall at a crimson mild on the southbound outer force close to Roosevelt Road Friday round 8:15 p.m.

- Advertisement -

After striking the officer and a police car, the motive force, Tajze Mullins, 23, sped into visitors in the BMW 750 containing passenger Shaquille Fisher, 29, weaving between vehicles towards the Stevenson Expressway feeder ramp, authorities mentioned throughout a more or less 30-minute bail listening to broadcast on YouTube.

Another officer fired a unmarried shot at the fleeing sedan. No one used to be hit, however the bullet struck a Lyft automobile’s rear passenger facet door body, Assistant State’s Attorney Jack Ruggiero informed the courtroom.

The automobile, tailed through a police helicopter, sooner or later stopped in so much and each males have been arrested after working from the car, authorities mentioned.

- Advertisement -

The 2nd strive came about following Mullins’ arrest, when he tried to escape a detective’s interview room at police Area 3 headquarters through a ceiling grate. “Officers found the defendant in the ceiling and placed him into custody,” Ruggiero mentioned.

Mullins’ 2nd escape strive through the station’s drop ceiling led to intensive injury to the ceiling, electric and duct paintings, Ruggiero added.

Fisher, who used to be arrested with a loaded Glock handgun with a laser sight in his backpack, used to be charged with illegal use of a weapon through a felon.

- Advertisement - Afternoon Briefing Daily Chicago Tribune editors’ best tale choices, delivered to your inbox each and every afternoon.

Mullins faces a couple of fees together with tried first-degree homicide, annoyed attack of a police officer and prison escape, in accordance to courtroom information.

Officers approached Mullins’ car on account of an alert similar to an incident previous this month the place his sedan allegedly struck a Cook County sheriff’s deputy, authorities mentioned. A registration code reader captured Mullins’ car on DuSable at Chicago Avenue mins sooner than the forestall.

While in police custody, Mullins gave a fraudulent title and date of start, till a legislation enforcement database seek published his two energetic Texas warrants for enticing in arranged crime and annoyed attack with a dangerous weapon, in accordance to courtroom information

Judge Charles S. Beach II ordered Mullins held with out bail for the energetic warrants and the new legal case, pronouncing Mullins’ movements towards the officer and high-speed chase from police endangered the public.

“Your selfish acts — as the best way to describe them — put everyone in danger in the vicinity of your car. Therefore I do believe you’re a danger to the community,” the pass judgement on mentioned.

Fisher used to be given area arrest after he posts $7,500.

Both males are scheduled to go back to courtroom Tuesday.