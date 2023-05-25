AFC East burning questions for 2023 season: Will Aaron Rodgers live up to the hype with Jets?





The AFC East has been making strides in opposition to turning into the hardest department in the NFL over the previous few years, and apparently that 2023 may well be the 12 months they after all succeed in that stage. Each of the 4 groups in the department has made strikes right through the offseason to enhance their possibilities of contending for the playoffs. The New York Jets made the largest splash by means of obtaining Aaron Rodgers in a blockbuster business, whilst the Miami Dolphins traded for Jalen Ramsey, the Buffalo Bills added younger ability and retained key loose brokers, and the New England Patriots introduced in Bill O’Brien as their offensive coordinator.

As we transfer past the roster-building length and head in opposition to OTAs, minicamp, and coaching camp, let’s take a deeper have a look at each and every crew in the AFC East and establish one key query for the 2023 season.

The Buffalo Bills made a daring transfer by means of buying and selling up to make a selection Utah tight finish Kincaid in the first around of the 2023 NFL Draft. Kincaid is predicted to be a large slot receiver in the Bills offense and supply a pass-catching weapon for quarterback Josh Allen. Despite his school good fortune, the query stays whether or not Kincaid can greenback the pattern of first-round tight ends suffering right through their rookie season. The Bills are a crew with Super Bowl aspirations, and Kincaid will want to acclimate briefly to the NFL stage if he hopes to play a vital position of their quest for a championship.

The Miami Dolphins’ burning query revolves round the well being of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. After a season crammed with concussions, Tagovailoa added martial arts coaching to enhance his falling method and steer clear of head accidents. He has additionally been running to upload muscle right through the offseason. If Tagovailoa can keep wholesome and proceed to enhance, he has the ability and guns to problem the department’s different most sensible quarterbacks, Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen.

The New England Patriots are having a look to get their first-round choose from 2022, quarterback Mac Jones, again on target after a disappointing rookie season. They employed former Alabama OC Bill O’Brien to be their offensive coordinator, which brings steadiness to Jones’ building. The crew additionally added some high-upside guns, however training stays key if Jones is to transform the quarterback the Patriots construct round going ahead.

Finally, the New York Jets made headlines by means of buying and selling for Rodgers, however the query is whether or not he can live up to the excessive expectancies that come with the sort of transfer. There is herbal pleasure and a trust that Rodgers can lead the Jets to a Super Bowl, however as we noticed with the Denver Broncos and their business for Russell Wilson closing 12 months, issues do not at all times pass as deliberate. The Jets have a troublesome agenda, and Rodgers will want to triumph over some difficult combatants if he hopes to information the crew to a championship.



