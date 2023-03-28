Adnan Syed conviction reinstated by Maryland appeals court

He used to be the topic of the preferred “Serial” podcast.

A Maryland appeals court has reinstated Adnan Syed’s homicide conviction, after discovering {that a} decrease court violated the sufferer’s circle of relatives proper to wait the listening to to vacate the conviction.

Syed, the topic of the “Serial” podcast, had his conviction tossed out by a circuit court and the state’s legal professional’s workplace.

Syed, who’s now 41, have been serving a lifestyles sentence for the previous 23 years — greater than part his lifestyles — since his arrest in 1999.

Adnan Syed, middle, leaves the Cummings Courthouse on Sept. 19, 2022, in Baltimore. Brian Witte/AP, FILE

