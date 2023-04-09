Adesanya Brings Moment of Stability by Regaining U.F.C. Title

The reversal added but every other layer to their lengthy contention. Pereira had overwhelmed Adesanya two times within the previous levels of their careers at the kickboxing circuit, and said he was motivated to move to mixed martial arts partially by an interview Adesanya gave during which he profanely wrote off Pereira as not a major fighter.

Adesanya have been the U.F.C.’s 185-pound department champion since 2019 and defended the belt 5 occasions, changing into one of the promotional corporate’s greatest stars within the procedure. His defeat in November to Pereira aligned with a string of disappointed losses for longstanding champions.

In August, at U.F.C. 278, Leon Edwards beat Kamaru Usman, the previous 170-pound champion, by knocking him out by means of head kick after being down at the judges’ scorecards. Usman have been one win clear of tying the U.F.C. report for consecutive victories (16). Usman misplaced to Edwards once more within the rematch closing month in London.

Also in March, Valentina Shevchenko misplaced the ladies’s belt for the 125-pound department when Alexa Grasso, who entered the struggle as a 6-to-1 underdog, submitted Shevchenko by a rear-naked choke within the fourth spherical. Shevchenko received the flyweight belt in 2018 by dethroning every other dominant champion, Joanna Jedrzejczyk, and defended the identify seven occasions throughout a just about five-year span.

“That’s just the game,” Adesanya stated when requested in regards to the turnover amongst contemporary champions.

Until the speedy ascent of Conor McGregor, fueled by his charismatic, brash character and common knockouts, the U.F.C. created its fan base by advertising champions with elongated identify runs corresponding to Anderson Silva, Ronda Rousey and Jon Jones. McGregor himself turned into the game’s greatest famous person at a time of upheaval when he knocked out the longtime featherweight champion Jose Aldo in 13 seconds in December 2015. Yet as a substitute of protecting his belt many times like the ones ahead of him, McGregor sought to struggle in numerous divisions and to create bouts according to famous person energy moderately than divisional development.