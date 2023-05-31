Additional firings include officers, EMS workers





Memphis police announced that two more officers connected to the arrest, beating, and death of Tyre Nichols have been disciplined, while three emergency medical technicians have been fired. The department has now disciplined a total of seven officers in connection to the incident, including five who were fired and charged with second-degree murder and other offenses. The three emergency responders who were fired violated department policies and protocols by failing to conduct an adequate patient assessment of Nichols. The killing of Nichols has sparked public discussion about police brutality towards Black citizens. The five fired officers and the officer who was disciplined were all part of the Scorpion unit, which has since been disbanded. Calls for further disciplinary action remain strong.

