Adams sues New York counties over migrant relocations | New York

(The Center Square) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams has filed a lawsuit against county and local governments that have resisted his administration’s efforts to house hundreds of migrants in upstate hotels temporarily.

The lawsuit, filed in the state Supreme Court in Manhattan on Wednesday, names Orange and Rockland counties and about 30 other localities that have issued migrant-related emergency orders seeking to block the relocations. It asks the state judge to declare the emergency orders “null and void” and allow the relocations to resume.

In the 37-page complaint, lawyers for the city argue the emergency relocations of migrants to upstate hotels are authorized under state law and the local emergency orders are “misguided and unlawful” actions based on “false claims” that the asylum seekers are a threat to public safety.

They claimed in the filing that county leaders have sought to “wall off their communities” to migrants in the face of a “humanitarian crisis” affecting the entire state.

“They have tried by multiple methods to block New York City from arranging for even a small number of asylum seekers to stay in private hotels within their jurisdictions — at the City’s expense — amidst a major humanitarian crisis,” Adams’ lawyer, corporation counsel Sylvia O. Hinds-Radix, wrote in the complaint.

Adams issued a statement after the lawsuit was filed accusing county leaders who oppose his plans of “xenophobic bigotry” and said the legal challenge against other municipal leaders is aimed at ensuring the state “acts as one as we work together to manage this humanitarian crisis fairly and humanely.”

“We have repeatedly sounded the alarm that our shelter system is at capacity and that we are out of space,” the Democrat said in a statement. “While many communities have been overwhelmingly supportive and enthusiastic about welcoming these new arrivals to their cities and towns, some elected officials have attempted to build metaphorical walls around their localities with unlawful executive orders.”

There was no immediate response from county leaders targeted by the lawsuit, and it isn’t clear where they will respond to the legal challenge collectively or in separate court filings.

New York City has seen more than 74,000 migrants arrive in the city over the past year following a surge of immigration along the U.S.-Mexico border. Some ride by bus and train from border states with Republican governors sending migrants north to ‘sanctuary’ states in protest of the Biden administration’s immigration policies.

Adams said the city is caring for about 47,500 of the asylum seekers in shelters, with more arriving every day, and has opened 162 emergency housing shelters to accommodate them. The city has spent $1 billion to provide housing, food and other assistance, with the costs expected to skyrocket to $4 billion by next year.

The influx of migrants has pushed the city’s homeless shelter system to the brink, and for weeks Adams has been searching for alternatives to provide temporary housing.

His plans to relocate hundreds of migrants upstate by temporarily housing them in upstate hotels was met with fierce pushback from Republican county leaders who declared states of emergency and filed a lawsuit to block it. Orange and Rockland counties were among the first to issue emergency orders.

On Monday, a state judge issued a preliminary injunction blocking Orange and Rockland counties from enforcing their emergency executive orders, ruling that the directives violate migrants’ Fourth Amendment rights.

Meanwhile, a proposal to temporarily house migrants in the city’s public schools was abandoned after pushback from parents who argued it would compromise public safety.

The wrangling over housing migrants follows the lapse of Title 42, a policy that has for three years allowed federal immigration officials to quickly return asylum seekers over the border on the grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Federal immigration officials reported waves of asylum seekers along the U.S.-Mexico border ahead of the end of the policy last month but said a surge expected following the policy’s expiration hasn’t materialized.