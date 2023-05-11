Adams feuding with suburban leaders over migrant relocations | New York

(The Center Square) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams is feuding with suburban leaders over his plans to relocate hundreds of asylum-seekers to upstate hotels.

Adams announced last week that the city would house about 300 men who are living in or entered the country illegally in two hotels in Rockland and Orange counties. Both are Republican-controlled counties north of New York City. Adams said the city would provide up to four months of shelter, food and medical services. He blamed the federal government for inaction on the border crisis.

“Despite calling on the federal government for a national decompression strategy since last year … New York City has been left without the necessary support to manage this crisis,” the Democrat said in a statement. “With a vacuum of leadership, we are now being forced to undertake our own decompression strategy.”

New York City says it has already taken in more than 60,000 asylum seekers and has spent $1 billion to provide housing, food and other assistance, with the costs expected to skyrocket to $4 billion by next year. The federal Title 42 program ends on Thursday, which is expected to bring even more asylum seekers to the city.

But suburban leaders in two New York counties where Adams planned to temporarily house the migrants are pushing back hard against the plans, both declaring a state of emergency in an effort to block the relocations.

“This is absurd, and we will not stand for it,” Rockland County Executive Ed Day said. “There is nothing humanitarian about a sanctuary city sending busloads of people to a county that does not have the infrastructure to care for them. It’s the same as throwing them in the middle of the ocean with nowhere to swim.”

Rockland is already dealing with strains on schools, food pantries, housing, and social services due to an increasing number of individuals who are living in or entered the country illegally, he said.

On Monday, Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus declared a similar state of emergency barring hotels, motels and other businesses in the county from accepting migrants or asylum seekers for housing.

The order states that while Adams has decried Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s move to relocate asylum seekers to Democratic-led cities, “he has in a similar fashion sent the same migrants and asylum seekers to targeted Republican controlled counties, failing and refusing to send the same to Democrat controlled counties.”

It goes on to state that “there is reasonable apprehension of immediate danger of public emergency of potentially thousands of persons being transported to Orange County and that Orange County will be responsible for the public safety of these persons.”

Despite the opposition, Adams appears to be moving ahead with the plans. On Wednesday, signed an executive order suspending portions of the city’s right-to-shelter law that requires New York to provide emergency housing for the homeless. The move will allow the mayor to relocate asylum seekers who need housing.

On Tuesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul issued an emergency order diverting resources to cities and towns to support asylum seekers and authorizing the state to deploy more National Guard members to provide support.

The order also authorizes the state and municipal governments to quickly purchase necessary supplies and resources, including food and equipment.

Rep. Mike Lawler, R-NY, whose Hudson Valley district would be a recipient of some of the migrants, criticized both Adams and President Joe Biden in an op-ed, where he called on them to deal with the immigration crisis. Lawler says Adams’ move to relocate the migrants won’t fix the problem.

“He has done so without jurisdiction, without coordinating with municipal officials, or having any long term plan to resolve the crisis. This is not a tenable situation,” he wrote. “I urge you to work with House Republicans to secure our border and begin the necessary work of creating a bipartisan immigration reform plan to fix this once and for all.”