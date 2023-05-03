Actors Dulé Hill and Jazmyn Simon on new book





In a contemporary CBS News interview, actors Dulé Hill and Jazmyn Simon mentioned their latest mission: a youngsters’s book titled “Repeat After Me: Big Things to Say Every Day.” This heartfelt mission sees the married couple co-authoring an uplifting narrative that encourages positivity and self-affirmation in younger readers.

During the interview, Hill and Simon shared information about the book’s origins, which stem from their circle of relatives’s personal observe of certain affirmations. The co-authors defined that they steadily use affirmations of their day-to-day lives and sought after to proportion this robust instrument with youngsters. Through poetic language and colourful illustrations, “Repeat After Me” invitations youngsters to enroll in the characters on a adventure against higher self-confidence and emotional well-being.

In addition to discussing their book, Hill and Simon additionally spoke concerning the enjoy of running in combination as co-authors. Both actors emphasised the significance of efficient communique and respecting every different’s inventive views. Throughout the interview, it was once transparent that the couple’s collaborative procedure was once knowledgeable by means of a deep sense of mutual fortify and admiration.

Overall, Hill and Simon’s “Repeat After Me: Big Things to Say Every Day” is a touching and empowering learn for kids and adults alike. Through their dedication to spreading positivity and kindness, those co-authors proceed to encourage others each on and off the web page.

