





British actor Ray Stevenson, who starred as Volstagg within the Thor films and because the brutally evil governor within the world hit RRR, has died. He was once 58. The actor handed away on Sunday, 4 days earlier than his birthday, in step with The Hollywood Reporter. Italian newspaper La Repubblica reported he were hospitalized at the island of Ischia whilst in manufacturing at the movie Cassino on Ischia, directed through Frank Ciota. No different main points of his dying have been right away to be had.

Stevenson started his occupation showing on TV displays within the Nineteen Nineties then started touchdown motion roles in Hollywood movies beginning within the 2000s. His first main movie function cam in Antoine Fuqua’s 2004s journey film King Arthur, the place he performed Dagonet, one of the Knights of the Round Table.

One of his widespread roles was once that of the fascinating soldier Titus Pullo at the big-budget 2005-07 HBO sequence Rome. A 12 months after that sequence ended, he was once forged in Punisher: War Zone (2008) as Marvel anti-hero Frank Castle, and he would go back to the Marvel neatly a number of extra instances with small roles in Thor (2011) as Volstagg, a member of Thor`s buddies referred to as the Warriors Three. He final performed the section in Thor: Ragnarok (2017).

He performed Scott Buxton in RRR (2022), the SS Rajamouli directorial starring NTR Jr and Ram Charan that was an international sensation and additionally gained an Oscar this 12 months for the track Naatu Naatu. Fans of the movie in India had been sharing their condolences on social media.

Stevenson is one of the primary antagonists within the upcoming Star Wars sequence Ahsoka. He was once a normal supporting participant in a couple of franchises, shooting up in G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013) because the vintage toy personality Firefly and in Divergent (2014) and its two sequels, The Divergent (*58*): Insurgent (2015) and The Divergent (*58*): Allegient (2016) as Marcus Eaton.

