MILAN — An activist community that helps rescue operations within the Mediterranean Sea is accusing Italy of failing to be offering well timed help to a smugglers’ boat in misery, leading to a dangerous shipwreck that left no less than 30 migrants lacking and presumed useless in Libya’s search-and-rescue space.

Seventeen survivors have been rescued in an operation about 100 miles off the Libyan coast Sunday in part coordinated through the Italian Coast Guard. The incident comes two weeks after every other shipwreck off the coast of southern Italy left no less than 79 other folks useless.

The wrecks have centered consideration on Italian and European protocols for responding to suspected smuggling boats; crossings during the fatal central Mediterranean Sea have doubled over previous 12 months.

The migrants in the latest incident died when their wood boat capsized as a service provider vessel, the Froland, approached the boat in misery that was once wearing just about 50 other folks.

Alarm Phone, which notifies government of migrants short of rescue, stated it had notified Italian, Libyan and Maltese government of the boat’s location, and emphasised that it was once at risk due to prime waves. It claimed that the migrants died due to “deadly nonassistance by the Italian authorities” noting that the same boat was spotted nine hours after its initial report by another group that operates surveillance flights.

“This delay, one of many systematic delays Alarm Phone has documented over the years, proved to be deadly,” the group stated Sunday. “They would be alive if Europe had not decided to let them drown.”

Italy has denied failing to respond to migrant boats in distress, and Premier Giorgia Meloni will answer questions in parliament this week on Italy’s response to the shipwreck two weeks ago off Calabria. Italian authorities brought more than 1,000 rescued migrants to Italian shores over the weekend.

Regarding Sunday’s shipwreck, the Italian Coast Guard said it asked three merchant vessels to respond to the emergency after Libyan authorities notified them that they were not able to. Another boat was already in the area and in direct contact with Alarm Phone.

The Froland, which was the first to arrive, rescued 17 survivors. It was bringing two of them to Malta for urgent medical care and would continue to Italy with the other 15.

Commercial ships are proceeding the seek for the lacking migrants, assisted through aerial surveillance flights operated through the European border regulate, Frontex, the Italian Coast Guard stated.