Active shooter at University of Oklahoma campus

The faculty tweeted a notification caution of the shooter Friday night time ahead of clearing the danger greater than an hour later.

NORMAN, Okla. — The University of Oklahoma has cleared the danger of an lively shooter after sending out tweets this night caution of a imaginable one on its campus and that they had been investigating imaginable pictures fired.

OU-NORMAN Critical 10:53pm: OUPD has issued an ALL CLEAR. After a radical seek, no danger used to be discovered. There isn’t any danger to campus. Alert has been canceled. — Univ. of Oklahoma (@UofOklahoma) April 8, 2023

- Advertisement - In a tweet despatched out at 9:24 p.m., the college said there used to be an lively shooter at the Van Vleet Oval.

OU-Norman Emergency: There is an lively shooter at the Van Vleet Oval. Take fast motion now. Run. Hide. Fight! — Univ. of Oklahoma (@UofOklahoma) April 8, 2023

The Van Vleet Oval is a central area at the campus, ceaselessly used for enormous out of doors occasions.

A 2nd tweet despatched at 9:46 p.m. said campus police had been investigating pictures fired at the Norman campus, and advised folks to keep away from the South Oval space and to refuge in position.

OU-NORMAN Emergency 9:45pm OUPD investigating imaginable pictures fired on Norman campus. Avoid South Oval space. Shelter in position. — Univ. of Oklahoma (@UofOklahoma) April 8, 2023

- Advertisement - The faculty despatched any other tweet at 10:04 p.m. pronouncing police are nonetheless investigating imaginable pictures fired on campus and advised citizens to proceed sheltering in position and to keep away from the South Oval space.

OU-NORMAN Emergency 10:04pm OUPD continues to research imaginable pictures fired on Norman campus. Avoid South Oval space. Continue sheltering in position. — Univ. of Oklahoma (@UofOklahoma) April 8, 2023

Another tweet used to be despatched at 10:31 p.m. pronouncing police are nonetheless investigating.

OU-NORMAN Emergency 10:30pm OUPD continues to research. Avoid South Oval space. Continue sheltering in position. — Univ. of Oklahoma (@UofOklahoma) April 8, 2023

The OU Daily, the college’s newspaper, stated police had been looking across the faculty library for shell casings, however a school spokesperson advised the paper not anything has been discovered thus far.