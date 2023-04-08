Active shooter at University of Oklahoma campus

The faculty tweeted a notification caution of the shooter Friday night time ahead of clearing the danger greater than an hour later.
NORMAN, Okla. — The University of Oklahoma has cleared the danger of an lively shooter after sending out tweets this night caution of a imaginable one on its campus and that they had been investigating imaginable pictures fired.
In a tweet despatched out at 9:24 p.m., the college said there used to be an lively shooter at the Van Vleet Oval.
The Van Vleet Oval is a central area at the campus, ceaselessly used for enormous out of doors occasions.
A 2nd tweet despatched at 9:46 p.m. said campus police had been investigating pictures fired at the Norman campus, and advised folks to keep away from the South Oval space and to refuge in position.
The faculty despatched any other tweet at 10:04 p.m. pronouncing police are nonetheless investigating imaginable pictures fired on campus and advised citizens to proceed sheltering in position and to keep away from the South Oval space.
Another tweet used to be despatched at 10:31 p.m. pronouncing police are nonetheless investigating.
The OU Daily, the college’s newspaper, stated police had been looking across the faculty library for shell casings, however a school spokesperson advised the paper not anything has been discovered thus far.
This is a growing tale. Please test again for updates.
