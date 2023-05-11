ACM Awards: Dak Prescott, Emmitt Smith to present at award show





The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards show is about to happen at 6 p.m. CST on Thursday, May eleventh, at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco. Country tune legends Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks will function hosts for the development. Last month, the ACM introduced the checklist of performers for the show, which is able to come with East Texas local Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs, and extra. The presenters for the development had been additionally introduced, and the checklist contains Hall of Fame operating again Emmitt Smith and present Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. In addition to the awards show, Parton will probably be keeping a pop-up retailer right through the development. To kick off the festivities, the Academy is internet hosting a rustic kickoff on Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. at The Star in Frisco, which is a unfastened fan competition with reside tune, meals vehicles, and a lager lawn. The ACM Awards show will probably be streamed reside the world over on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, beginning at 6 p.m. CST. After the reside movement, the whole rebroadcast of the show will probably be to be had on Prime Video. For extra information at the match, together with the whole checklist of nominees, please click on right here.