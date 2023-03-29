ACM Awards 2023: Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks will host in Frisco

The awards display will be held May 11 on the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, the place the Dallas Cowboys are headquartered.

FRISCO, Texas — The Academy of Country Music awards display is coming to North Texas this May. And now we all know who will be webhosting the development, and it is onerous to search out two larger names in nation song: Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks.

The awards display will be held May 11 on the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, the place the Dallas Cowboys are headquartered. The display will air on Prime Video at 7 p.m.

“I am thrilled to return to host the ACM Awards, this time with my friend Garth,” Parton mentioned in a liberate. “While I’ve had the pleasure of spending time with him throughout the years, I can’t believe we’ve never had the chance to work together. In addition to getting to see all this great new talent in country music, I am excited to have the chance to premiere the lead single from my upcoming rock album on the show!”

Added Brooks: “Anyone with Dolly Parton makes an incredible couple.”

The ACM Awards made the streaming transfer previous this 12 months after lengthy being aired on CBS. The March 2022 awards display used to be held in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium.

The Ford Center seats about 12,000 other people and serves as a convention facility for the Cowboys. A restricted choice of tickets to the display continues to be that can be purchased on SeatGeek, however it will value you: The least expensive to be had on Wednesday used to be round $400.

The ACM Awards had been ultimate held in Texas for his or her fiftieth anniversary in 2015 at AT&T Stadium.