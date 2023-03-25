Accused Russian spy allegedly collected U.S. info on Ukraine war before arrest

Washington — A suspected Russian intelligence officer who used to be arrested closing yr after allegedly seeking to infiltrate the International Criminal Court used to be within the U.S. amassing information on U.S. overseas coverage before his duvet used to be blown, in step with court docket paperwork filed Friday.

Sergey Vladimirovich Cherkasov, who lived beneath the alias Victor Muller Ferreira, used to be charged within the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, for performing as an unlawful agent of a Russian intelligence carrier whilst he attended graduate college for 2 years in Washington. He additionally faces a number of fraud fees.

Cherkasov has been imprisoned in Brazil for fraud since his arrest closing April. Russia has been seeking to extradite him, claiming that he’s sought after in Russia for narcotics trafficking. The FBI suspects Russia is the use of the narcotics fees as duvet to convey its spy house.

Still pictures from a 2017 video appearing Sergey Cherkasov within the Moscow Airport. U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia court docket paperwork



Becoming Brazilian

The legal grievance filed Friday unearths extra information about Cherkasov’s existence undercover, from his time spent making a false identification in Brazil greater than a decade in the past to making use of for jobs within the U.S., together with some that required a safety clearance.

In 2010, years before his arrest, Cherkasov assumed his new identification in Brazil after acquiring a fraudulent beginning certificates, in step with court docket paperwork. From there, he created a fictitious youth.

His intended overdue mom used to be a Brazilian nationwide and he spent a large number of time along with his aunt, who spoke Portuguese poorly and preferred appearing him previous circle of relatives pictures, in step with a record that contained main points of his duvet that have been discovered with him when he used to be arrested in Brazil. He attributed his distaste for fish — one thing abnormal for anyone from Brazil — not to with the ability to stand the scent of it as a result of he grew up close to the port.

After years of dwelling along with his new identification, Cherkasov used to be permitted to graduate college in Washington and won a U.S. visa. Court paperwork don’t identify the varsity, however CNN has reported he attended Johns Hopkins’ School of Advanced International Studies.

“There is no better and more prestigious place for us to be,” he allegedly wrote to his handlers. “Now we are in the big-boys league.”

The invasion of Ukraine

Near the tip of 2021, Cherkasov used to be allegedly sending messages about U.S. coverage on Russia’s attainable invasion of Ukraine to his handlers.

“I was aiming to find out what are their advice to the administration,” he wrote in a single message after speaking along with his contacts at two suppose tanks.

The messages to the handlers incorporated main points on his conversations with professionals and information he had gleaned from on-line boards or stories about Russia’s army buildup close to Ukraine’s border and NATO, court docket paperwork mentioned.

Cherkasov’s subsequent prevent used to be an internship with the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

“The ICC was of particular interest to Russia in March 2022, after it received numerous public referrals regarding human rights violations committed by Russia and its agents during its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022,” the legal grievance says.

But Cherkasov used to be refused access as he arrived to begin the internship. He used to be arrested days later in Brazil for fraud.

The legal grievance does now not say what tipped off Dutch intelligence to Cherkasov’s alleged espionage. But it does say FBI particular brokers met in individual with Cherkasov in 2022, although it does now not element beneath what instances.

After his arrest, Brazilian government gave the FBI covert communications apparatus recovered from far flung places in Brazil that Cherkasov had allegedly hidden before his departure to The Hague.

