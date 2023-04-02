About 25 train cars derail in Montana, no injuries reported

Authorities say about 25 train cars have derailed in northwestern Montana

PARADISE, Mont. — About 25 train cars derailed Sunday in northwestern Montana, with no injuries or evacuations reported, government mentioned.

The cars, which aren’t believed to be sporting the rest hazardous, derailed close to town of Paradise alongside the Clark Fork River, mentioned Bill Brown, a dispatcher with the Sanders County Sheriff’s Office.

Firefighters and representatives of Montana Rail Link, a railroad that operates in Montana and Idaho, had been responding and investigating what the cars had been sporting, he mentioned.

Photos posted on social media display one of the cars showing to dip simply into the river.

Montana’s U.S. Sens. Steve Daines and Jon Tester mentioned in separate tweets that they had been tracking the derailment and had been in contact with native officers.

Federal regulators and contributors of Congress are urging railroads to do extra to stop derailments after fresh fiery wrecks involving hazardous chemical substances in Ohio and Minnesota precipitated evacuations.