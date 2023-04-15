Abortion bans raise fears inside GOP about backlash in 2024

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — As a brand new election season starts, the Republican Party is suffering to navigate the politics of abortion.

Allies for main presidential applicants concede that their hardline anti-abortion insurance policies is also well liked by the conservatives who come to a decision number one elections, however they might in the end alienate the wider set of citizens they want to win the presidency.

- Advertisement -

The war is unfolding throughout America this week, however nowhere greater than Florida, the place Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into regulation one of the nation’s toughest abortion bans past due Thursday. If the courts in the end permit the brand new measure to take impact, it’ll quickly be unlawful for Florida girls to acquire an abortion after six weeks of being pregnant, which is earlier than maximum notice they are pregnant.

Even earlier than he signed the regulation, DeSantis’ group used to be keen to focus on his willingness to struggle for, and enact, competitive abortion restrictions. The Florida governor’s place stands in sharp distinction, they are saying, with some Republican White House hopefuls — maximum particularly former President Donald Trump — who’re downplaying their enhance for anti-abortion insurance policies for worry they are going to in the end alienate girls or different swing citizens in the 2024 basic election.

“Unlike Trump, Gov. DeSantis doesn’t back down from defending the lives of innocent unborn babies,” said Erin Perrine, a spokesperson for DeSantis’ super PAC, when asked about Florida’s six-week ban.

- Advertisement -

DeSantis’ latest policy victory in the nation’s third most populous state offers a new window into the Republican Party’s sustained political challenges on the explosive social issue. In recent days alone, Republican leaders across Iowa, New Hampshire and Washington have struggled to answer nagging questions about their opposition to the controversial medical procedure as GOP-controlled state legislatures rush to enact a wave of new abortion restrictions.

Recent electoral results suggest that voters aren’t pleased.

Republicans have suffered painful losses in recent weeks and months across Michigan, New Hampshire, Nevada and even deep-red Kansas in elections that focused, at least in part, on abortion. Last week in Wisconsin, an anti-abortion candidate for the state Supreme Court was trounced by 11 points in a state President Joe Biden carried by less than 1 point.

- Advertisement -

“Any conversation about banning abortion or limiting it nationwide is an electoral disaster for the Republicans,” said New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican who describes himself as “pro-choice” but also signed a law banning abortions in the state after 24 weeks.

“The Republican Party has an inability to move off this issue in a way that doesn’t scare the heck out the average voter, the independent voter, the younger generation of voters,” Sununu persevered. “These guys keep pushing themselves deeper and deeper into an ultra-right base that really does not define the bulk of the Republican Party.”

Privately, at least, strategists involved with Republican presidential campaigns concede that the GOP is on the wrong side of the debate as it currently stands. While popular with Republican primary voters, public polling consistently shows that the broader collection of voters who decide general elections believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases.

There are no easy answers as leading Republicans like DeSantis and even Trump, who appointed the Supreme Court justices responsible for overturning Roe v. Wade last June, face tremendous political pressure from the left and the right.

Anti-abortion activists have been particularly vocal in warning Republican presidential candidates that the party’s base will not tolerate any weakness on abortion given that GOP leaders have been vowing for decades to ban abortion rights if given the chance.

Before this week, Kristan Hawkins, the president of the anti-abortion group, Students for Life of America, was unwilling to describe DeSantis as a leader in the abortion fight.

“This is his opportunity to show himself as a leader on this issue. That’s what’s exciting about this moment,” Hawkins said of DeSantis’ six-week ban. “He has done a lot, but we really needed to see action at the legislative level. I think this ‘heartbeat law’ fully cements his pro-life street cred.”

Katie Daniel, of the anti-abortion Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, described Florida’s new law as “a huge step forward.” But she stated it used to be handiest the start of what anti-abortion activists be expecting from main 2024 applicants, together with their final enhance for a countrywide abortion ban.

“The factor of abortion isn’t going away,” Daniel said. “It’s not about saying you passed the law, check the box, you’re done.”

Such pressure ensures that the issue will remain central to the 2024 campaign as Republican presidential prospects begin to fan out across America to court primary voters. At the very same time, an escalating court battle over access to an FDA-approved abortion pill is forcing GOP leaders to answer more questions.

Former Vice President Mike Pence, long a vocal abortion opponent, condemned the abortion pill during an interview this week with Newsmax while vowing to “champion the right to life.”

“We’re going to continue to champion the interests of women born and unborn and pushing back against the abortion pill,” Pence declared.

Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley told Iowa voters this week that abortion is “a personal issue” that should be left to the states, although she left open the possibility of a federal ban without getting into specifics.

And in New Hampshire, just a day after launching a presidential exploratory committee, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott outlined his support for a federal law that would ban abortions nationwide after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

“We must definitely all the time aspect with a tradition that preserves and appreciates and respects lifestyles,” Scott informed newshounds. “How do we do that? I certainly think that the 20-week threshold is not a question in my mind at all.”

He attempted time and again to refocus the dialog on Democrats “radical position” at the factor as a result of they usually oppose any abortion restrictions in anyway.

Sununu, the New Hampshire governor, stated he counts Scott as a pal, however used to be stunned that he would brazenly talk about his enhance for a federal abortion ban in New Hampshire, a state lengthy recognized for supporting abortion rights.

“Of all places to talk about a federal ban of abortion, New Hampshire ain’t it,” Sununu stated in an interview. “He’s a good candidate and does a great job in the Senate. But know your audience here, man.”

Republican officers in Washington are nonetheless in search of solutions as smartly.

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel declined to remark for this newsletter. Her group pointed to a 7-month-old memo from her place of job suggesting that Republicans must spotlight Democratic officers’ opposition to abortion restrictions of any type, which the memo described as “an extreme stance.”

After the GOP’s midterm unhappiness remaining fall, alternatively, Republicans are an increasing number of involved that such messaging is not sufficient to assist blunt the Democrats’ merit — particularly as Republicans in key states proceed to enact strict abortion restrictions.

Republican strategist Alice Stewart stated Republicans will have to be able to stay the point of interest at the failings of the Biden management, the financial system, crime and schooling in the 2024 marketing campaign.

“Abortion poses a challenge for Republicans. There’s no denying it,” stated Stewart, who first of all cheered the Supreme Court’s Roe reversal. “Politically, it has become problematic.”

Campaigning in Iowa this week, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, attempted to sidestep questions about his enhance for competitive abortion restrictions. Before leaving place of job previous in the yr, he signed into regulation a measure banning abortion after six weeks of being pregnant; the regulation had an exception for the lifetime of the mum, however now not for rape or incest.

Hutchinson stated that citizens are extra taken with nationwide protection, curtailing home federal spending and accelerating U.S. power manufacturing than abortion.

“I don’t see that as an issue that’s going to hurt us long-term,” Hutchinson stated, relating to strict abortion bans. He stopped wanting pronouncing whether or not he would signal a federal six- or 15-week ban have been it to return to his table as president. “I’ve always signed pro-life bills that have come to me, but obviously I would want to look at the bill.”

And even in DeSantis’ Florida, there are indicators that the bold Republican governor is coming near the problem with some degree of warning.

Almost precisely a yr in the past, a smiling DeSantis signed a brand new 15-week abortion ban into regulation all over a raucous public rite flanked via Republican lawmakers with dozens of cheering supporters in the target audience.

This week, he signed the 6-week ban into regulation in non-public. His place of job issued a press free up in a while earlier than middle of the night to mark the success.

And he omitted the landmark success altogether on Friday when handing over a speech to the non secular conservative Liberty University. He did the similar Friday evening in New Hampshire as he solid himself and Florida as main the country on a slew of “major issues,” however didn’t point out abortion or the regulation he had signed the evening earlier than.

Christian Ziegler, chairman of the Florida GOP, pushed aside any political issues via pointing to DeSantis’ overwhelming reelection remaining fall.

“I believe it’s very tough for someone to mention the governor executing a conservative schedule goes to harm him,” Ziegler stated.

___

Associated Press writers Thomas Beaumont in Des Moines, Iowa and Holly Ramer in Concord, New Hampshire, contributed to this file.