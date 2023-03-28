ABC Action News Gives raises money to improve safety at West Tampa daycare

TAMPA, Fla. — In January, ABC Action News presented audience to a daycare in West Tampa – The Rosa Valdez Early Childhood Learning Center – running to elevate money to stay it’s younger scholars secure. ABC Action News Reporter Vanessa Araiza did a record on crime in West Tampa and realized how the middle’s leaders had been taken with safety after multiple capturing took place close to the valuables. One capturing in 2020 even ended with a bullet lodged into their fence.

Violence close to the valuables is at the leading edge of Cathy Stone’s thoughts. Stone is the chief director of Cornerstone Family Ministries.

“The difference between the first shooting and the second one was more children and we got to watch it and it was heartbreaking,” stated Stone.

Back in January, Stone informed us they’re elevating money for quite a lot of safety enhancements – together with a more potent barrier across the playground that may higher give protection to kids. That is the place ABC Action News audience got here in to assist.

So many of us at house had been touched by way of this tale and sought after to assist stay those younger children secure. Through the ABC Action News Gives initiative, audience helped elevate greater than $2,800. ABC Action News Anchor Lauren St. Germain delivered the take a look at on Tuesday.

“On behalf of ABC Action News Gives, our viewers, and the Scripps Howard fund – we would like to present you [Cornerstone Family Ministries] with a $2,800 donation to help make this playground more safe for your students,” stated St. Germain.

“Oh thank you so much. We appreciate it. Thank you viewers. Thank you for this awesome gift. This is a great start to a real solution in old West Tampa,” stated Stone.

Stone stated they nonetheless have extra money to elevate and each and every donation is helping.

“We cannot wait until the next things happen,” stated Stone.

She stated they’re going to no longer forestall till they have got the entire investment and an answer to give protection to their children.

“These are the kids who are going to keep our community safe in the future, so they have to know what that feels like,” stated Stone.

Their fundraising effort isn’t going to forestall anytime quickly as a result of they want to elevate a large number of money. Any viewer who’s seeing this tale for the primary time and feels forced to donate must click on right here.

Stone stated that by way of opting for the “Keep Our Kids Safe” possibility within the drop down menu, it guarantees the whole donation will pass proper to the college’s effort to improve safety.