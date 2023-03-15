Aaron Rodgers says he intends to play for Jets

In an look at the Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, Rodgers introduced the he intends to play for the New York Jets, foreshadowing an legitimate industry quickly to come.

GREEN BAY, Wis. — For the primary time in his just about 20-year occupation, it seems like Aaron Rodgers can be in a brand new uniform starting subsequent season.

After numerous hypothesis during the last few weeks about Rodgers' long run, with an expectation that the Jets had been the frontrunners to land the four-time MVP in a industry, Rodgers introduced his intentions for subsequent season on the Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday.

“I made it clear since Friday my intention was to play for the New York Jets and I haven’t been holding anything up at this point, it’s been compensation that the Packers are trying to get for me,” Rodgers stated at the Pat McAfee Show.

Additionally, Rodgers stated he used to be below the influence the Packers would welcome him again for the 2023 season if he so selected. But, after rising from his widely reported “darkness retreat” remaining month, he felt that one thing modified.

Rodgers stated he had heard from others, basically different gamers, that the Packers sought after to transfer on from Rodgers right through this offseason.

“It is what is,” Rodgers stated at the Pat McAfee Show. “Packers would like to move on, they’ve let me know that in so many words. They’ve let other people know that in direct words.”

Rodgers went on to give an explanation for his gratitude for the Packers’ group and fanbase for his just about 20-year occupation there and he additionally went on to reward the Packers’ subsequent beginning quarterback, Jordan Love, who the Packers drafted within the first spherical of the 2020 NFL Draft.

While a industry isn’t legitimate, there are notable parallels to the Rodgers-Love state of affairs with the Packers because the Brett Favre-Rodgers state of affairs about 15 years previous.

Rodgers used to be drafted out of Cal by way of the Green Bay Packers in 2005 and after spending a number of seasons in the back of veteran Packers QB Brett Favre, Rodgers took over the beginning position.

Ironically, the Packers traded Favre to the New York Jets in 2008, clearing the best way for Rodgers to turn into the starter. Now, it sounds as if, in accordance to Rodgers, that he can also be despatched to the Jets, clearing the best way for Love to take over because the Packers’ starter.

Rodgers has won the NFL MVP award four times in his career, most recently going back-to-back in 2020 and 2021.

Now, it appears Rodgers intends to join a New York Jets team that has seen new life injected into it since the hiring of Robert Saleh as head coach. While their playoff drought continues, the Jets have seen improvement in back-to-back years since their 2-14 effort in 2020.

The Jets have had a number of high-profile draft picks in recent years that are performing well, including 2022 Associated Press offensive and defensive rookies of the year in cornerback Sauce Garner and wide receiver Garrett Wilson.