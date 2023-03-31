Aaron Rodgers didn’t communicate with Packers about his future

Aaron Rodgers by no means communicated with the Packers about his need to play in different places in 2023, the GM says, regardless of telling Pat McAfee differently.

GREEN BAY, Wis. — A business between the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets involving future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers has but to return to fruition, despite the fact that it stays transparent that Rodgers finishing up in New York is most well-liked for all events concerned.

Slightly communique on the finish of the season will have avoided this end result, with Rodgers expressing frustration with the loss of communique on a up to date episode of the Pat McAfee display, even going so far as to mention, "I love direct communication."

The drawback? Well, in step with Green Bay common supervisor Brian Gutekunst, the Packers tried to touch Rodgers more than one occasions following their finish of the season assembly in January, and that assembly “never transpired.”

“I was really looking forward to the conversations with Aaron to see how he fit into that,” Gutekunst stated Monday. “Those never transpired. So there came a time where we had to make some decisions, so we went through his representatives to try to talk to him [about] where were we going with our team. At that point, they informed us that he would like to be traded to the Jets.”

Locked on Packers host Peter Bukowski is over the highschool drama between the Packers and Rodgers, particularly those antics by means of Rodgers to take a look at to reframe the location into one thing as opposed to what it's: his need to play in other places in 2023.

“For him to go on Pat McAfee and gaslight us, like we don’t see what’s going on,” Bukowski said. “This is not hard to understand. Aaron Rodgers wants this to look a certain way. It is not that way.”

Gutekunst went directly to reward Rodgers for the way a lot he way to the group, and said he and Jets common supervisor Joe Douglas had been in common touch however have no longer set any roughly closing date to execute a business.

At this level reimbursement appears to be the main hangup, with the Jets unwilling to phase with the thirteenth general pick out within the 2023 NFL draft.