Tuesday, April 18, 2023
type here...
Oklahoma

Aaron Carter drowned, autopsy report reveals

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
Aaron Carter drowned, autopsy report reveals

The singer died in November on the age of 34.

Aaron Carter’s reason behind dying has been dominated a drowning, in keeping with a report from the Los Angeles County Coroner on Tuesday.

The singer died in November. He used to be 34 years outdated.

- Advertisement -

According to the investigative report, Carter used to be “found submerged under water and unresponsive in his bathtub.”

“Medics responded and pronounced death at the scene,” the report mentioned.

Contributing elements to Carter’s dying incorporated results of difluoroethane and alprazolam, in keeping with the report.

- Advertisement -

This is a growing tale. Please take a look at again for updates.

post credit to Source link

Previous article
Anti-abortion organizations urge U.S. Supreme Court to keep limits on abortion pill
Next article
Moody seeks investigation into Biden administration’s handling of minors trafficked to U.S. | Florida

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks