Aaron Carter drowned, autopsy report reveals

The singer died in November on the age of 34.

Aaron Carter’s reason behind dying has been dominated a drowning, in keeping with a report from the Los Angeles County Coroner on Tuesday.

The singer died in November. He used to be 34 years outdated.

- Advertisement -

According to the investigative report, Carter used to be “found submerged under water and unresponsive in his bathtub.”

“Medics responded and pronounced death at the scene,” the report mentioned.

Contributing elements to Carter’s dying incorporated results of difluoroethane and alprazolam, in keeping with the report.

- Advertisement -

This is a growing tale. Please take a look at again for updates.