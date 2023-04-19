Aaron Carter accidentally drowned after taking drugs, autopsy reveals







The explanation for Aaron Carter`s loss of life over 5 months in the past has been printed in his autopsy document. The 34-year-old singer, who was once the brother of `Backstreet Boys` member Nick Carter, was once discovered useless in his bath at house in Lancaster, California, on November 5 remaining yr, experiences Mirror.co.united kingdom. The document is alleged to have proven that he drowned in his bath after taking alprazolam, a generic model of Xanax, and breathing in compressed difluoroethane, which is a propellant utilized in cans of compressed air.

The document, which was once bought by means of TMZ, stated that the singer had turn out to be “incapacitated while in the bathtub due to the effects” of the medication. It`s stated that this led to him slipping beneath the bathtub water and drowning. Mirror.co.united kingdom additional states that the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner`s document implies that his loss of life is formally dominated as an twist of fate. However, Aaron`s ex-fiancee and the mum of his younger kid instructed the e-newsletter the findings “are not closure for me.”

Melanie Martin stated: “It claims death is by drowning but also adds he was wearing a t-shirt and necklace in the bathtub which don`t make sense, why would he be in a bathtub with clothes on? I am still in shock and still miss Aaron every day. I don`t understand the chain of events and this report only has us asking more questions.”

The loss of life of the brother of the `Backstreet Boys` megastar Nick Carter rocked the sector of track past due remaining yr.

Aaron Carter was once a former kid megastar, opening for acts together with his brother`s band and Britney Spears. He dabbled on this planet of performing as he starred in tv displays “Lizzie McGuire”, the circle of relatives fact display “House of Carters” and “Dancing With the Stars”. Carter was once open about his struggles with substance abuse and have been enrolled in rehab a number of occasions.

