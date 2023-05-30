A year after second ACL tear, Royce Lewis returns, makes immediate impact for Twins

MINNEAPOLIS — Royce Lewis suffered two ACL tears during the last two years, however he made a a hit season debut with the Minnesota Twins on Monday and left certainly about his readiness to go back to the sector. Lewis hit a house run and earned 4 RBIs within the Twins’ 7-5 win in opposition to the Houston Astros, and used to be named participant of the sport for his efficiency.

In his 8 video games for the AAA St. Paul Saints this season, the 23-year-old Lewis hit 4 homers, 10 RBIs, and had a .333 batting reasonable. His abilities translated seamlessly to the majors.

“It just shows me that I’ve put in a lot of hard work to get stronger and put some more force and effort into hitting the baseball over the fence and into the ballpark here, and when it shows, it’s fun,” Lewis informed WCCO’s Mike Max forward of his go back.





HOUSTON, TEXAS – MAY 29: Royce Lewis #23 of the Minnesota Twins hits an RBI unmarried all the way through the 9th inning in opposition to the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on May 29, 2023, in Houston, Texas.



Getty Images





Lewis, the Twins’ No. 2 prospect in line with MLB, used to be first of all drafted as a shortstop. Due to Carlos Correa being signed for the longer term, Lewis performed at 3rd base on Monday.

“I’ll play wherever I need to, I think I showed that, that I can do it as well,” Lewis mentioned. “Except for catcher and pitcher, don’t put me there. Other than that I can play wherever I need to.”

Lewis suffered his second ACL tear precisely one year prior to his Monday debut. The first one came about in February 2021, with each tears happening in his proper knee.

Lewis is hoping his newest jump to the majors is the person who will stick and stay him there for the longer term.

“As I’ve learned being injured, missing the time, when I’m away from it it’s just tough, and I miss the game,” he mentioned, “and when I’m out here I just take full advantage.”