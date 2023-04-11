A Texas abortion provider moved to New Mexico. Today, most of its patients are Texans

Nine months after shuttering its Texas clinics, one of the country’s biggest impartial abortion suppliers has opened a medical institution in neighboring New Mexico.

And it needs Texans to know.

Whole Woman’s Health opened its Albuquerque medical institution March 23. Since then, just about all of its patients have come from Texas, stated Amy Hagstrom Miller, the group’s founder and CEO.

“Texans need to know they still have access to safe, legal abortions,” Miller stated. “They can count on getting health care in New Mexico.”

Whole Woman’s closed its clinics in Fort Worth, McKinney, Austin and McAllen in June 2022, after the Supreme Court’s resolution to overturn Roe vs. Wade, successfully banning the process in Texas and kind of a dozen different states.

Women proceed to name the Texas clinics on the lookout for information on abortion, Miller stated. To get the phrase out, Whole Woman’s is working social media commercials in Fort Worth and Austin with the message: “Think access to safe legal abortion is a thing of the past? Think again.”

The provider introduced a GoFundMe page with a purpose of elevating $750,000 for the medical institution in New Mexico, in addition to commute prices for out-of-state patients. It has thus far raised just about $450,000.

With some of the country’s most progressive abortion laws, New Mexico has reported an influx of patients from Texas and different states in fresh months.

A March 2022 research from the Texas Policy Evaluation Project discovered that 27% of Texans who traveled to different states for abortions went to New Mexico. Nearly half of went to Oklahoma, which has now applied its personal abortion ban.

Yet riding or flying isn’t possible for all Texans, many of whom aren’t ready to take time clear of paintings or caretaking duties, Miller stated. Albuquerque is kind of 650 miles from Dallas. The closest abortion medical institution to North Texas is in Wichita, Kan., greater than 350 miles from Dallas.

Founded in Austin in 2003, Whole Woman’s now operates clinics in Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota and Virginia and offers abortion capsules through mail. That, too, may just exchange after a federal pass judgement on in Texas dominated on Friday to droop the FDA’s approval of the mifepristone. The Justice Department on Monday appealed that ruling, calling the verdict “extraordinary and unprecedented.”

Miller stated the group is carefully looking at the trends, however that it has no plans to prevent prescribing mifepristone, which is broadly used to finish being pregnant within the first 10 weeks of gestation.

“We don’t take our orders from that judge,” she stated. “We take our orders from the FDA, and we’re still offering medicated abortion.”